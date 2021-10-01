OLEAN — As the leaves begin to drop and snow flurries are not far behind, the Olean YMCA is now offering more than a dozen of outdoor sports opportunities from the comfort of the great indoors.
Over the summer, the YMCA transformed one of its spaces into the SIM ZONE, a room with a sports simulator computer program for users to practice their golf swing, hit a few home runs, score a buzzer-beating soccer goal and even take out a few zombies with dodgeballs.
Curtis “CJ” Pierce, Senior Program Director at the YMCA, said the simulator program has 13 different sports to pick from including carnival games and Zombie Dodgeball, the most popular choice for the kids.
“The big attraction is the golf, though,” he said. “It has 84 different PGA level courses, including some of the most famous courses in the world like Pebble Beach.”
The SIM ZONE room had previously been the Kids Adventure Zone area where kids would play while their parents went to work out or take a fitness class, Pierce said. The foam blocks and play structures in the adventure zone were moved to another kids room where they are still used.
Meanwhile, the SIM ZONE space was renovated with new carpet, a fresh coat of paint to the walls and ceiling, furniture to give it a den or party room feel and a computer system, projector, sensors and screen where all the sports action is detected and displayed.
“There’s only one other YMCA in the country that has this. We’re number two,” Pierce said. “There’s a place in Jamestown called Mulligan’s on Fairmount, and they have the same simulator.”
All the equipment and different types of balls for the sports are available in the SIM ZONE, Pierce said. Golfers are welcome to bring their own clubs but are asked to use the golf balls provided by the YMCA.
On the platform where golf balls are hit, a number of sensors and cameras detect and record a number of stats such as ball speed, clubhead speed and launch angle, Pierce explained. Four other sensors near the screen pick up the rest of the info for golf and the other sports to show where the ball will go on the screen.
“We left a 14-inch gap behind the screen for give to be able to hit real golf balls and throw real baseballs and softballs,” he said. “We’re lucky. We got the full package on golf and the full package on the games.”
In addition to individual use, the YMCA is holding golf leagues and tournaments. Men’s and women’s golf leagues begin the first week in October. Women’s leagues will be Tuesdays and Fridays and Men’s leagues will be Thursdays and Saturdays.
The kick-off golf tournament is going on now through Oct. 2. The next tournament, a two-person alternate shot, will take place Nov. 1-6. The final tournament of the year, an Ugly Sweater tournament for the holidays, is scheduled for Dec. 13-18.
“Because it wouldn’t be possible to get through everybody on one day on the simulator, you can play your round any time throughout the week,” Pierce said.
The SIM ZONE had its soft opening at the beginning of September, but Pierce said it has already been a big hit for members and for kids parties. He said he expects its popularity to grow as the weather becomes colder and snowier.
“It’s a little slower than we expected, but we’re getting two, three, sometimes five reservations a week,” he said. “We’re eager to get people down here, so just give us a call.”
Starting in October, the YMCA is starting a youth program called A Different Way to Play, in which kids have the opportunity to try all 13 sports and games over the course of eight weeks.
“It’s teaching kids the different way to exercise, and with this it’s the way to exercise with technology,” he said.
Golf options are for 9 or 18 holes or practice on the driving range. All other sports go by rental fees per hour at member and non-member rates.
A full listing of prices, times and SIM ZONE options are available at https://www.twintiersymca.org/SIMZONESportsSimulator.aspx. Reservations are required.
Reserve a time slot in person at the Olean YMCA front desk, by calling 373-2400 ext. 104 or by emailing Pierce at curtisp@twintiersymca.org.