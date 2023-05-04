OLEAN — Where six homes used to sit between North 10th and Buffalo streets is now a blank canvas waiting to transform into the Erick Laine Center.
Since breaking ground in early March, Olean YMCA officials said site prep has continued with the removal of trees and the backfill of dirt for leveling of the project surface to make way for the future elements of the center.
So far, site preparation with Kinley Construction and subcontractor Lakeshore Paving has been seamless.
“It’s amazing to see the clean slate,” said Jeff Townsend, CEO of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers. “It’s an exciting site to see earth moving vehicles on the site working these past two weeks.”
The $5 million Y facility includes five outdoor venues — an airnasium for sports like basketball and pickleball as well as wellness classes like yoga, the Cutco splash park that transforms into a winter play park, a modern playground, fire pit area and a welcome center and bathhouse.
Demolition of the vacated buildings began in late fall with the property leveled by the new year. In January, the city Zoning Board of Appeals approved a variance request from the Y for setbacks and parking spaces for the project. Soon after, the city’s planning board signed off on the site plans, clearing the city’s final hurdle.
“We do have a tentative project timeline, but we are planning for that to remain flexible due to supply lead times,” Townsend explained. “Our goal is to have our grand opening for the center with the ice rink in late fall/early winter, ideally near the holidays, if all goes as planned.”
All infrastructure from the demolished houses had been removed with new piping installed to support the project, Y officials said. The topsoil has been stripped away and stockpiled for reuse while local gravel products have been imported to allow for a sound base under the project.
“Kinley couldn’t be more excited about teaming up with the YMCA and the design team of Gro Development & CPL, for such an impactful community project,” said Rodney Gleason, senior estimator/project manager at Kinley. “With some help from Mother Nature, we will gain momentum on the underground utilities and foundations in the coming weeks with a busy summer erecting the airnasium, bath house and installing the Cutco Splash Pad and the ice rink.”
Although a number of decades-old trees had remained after the demolitions, Y officials said they ultimately interfered with the site development plan and layout of project features. However, the center will have a total of 11 new trees that will be planted for natural shade.
The project is surrounded by safety fencing along Buffalo and North 10th streets and the YMCA’s rear driveway. Officials said any traffic disruptions for utility connections in the street will be signed accordingly and coordinated with the City of Olean.
Townsend said Phase I of the project is completely funded, and the overall project is at 95% to the goal of $5 million.
“There are still naming opportunities and many ways to support this project for folks who are interested in being a part of this transformative project.” he added.
For additional details on how to make a donation, visit twintiersymca.org or call (716) 373-2400.