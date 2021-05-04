OLEAN — Over the past year of the pandemic, the YMCA of the Twin Tiers has provided a number of much-needed services to the community, including learning labs and after-school programs for children as well as in-person and online programs for adults.
Y administrators and staff are now reaching out to the community to help provide services through the 2021 Annual Giving Campaign, which has a goal of raising $450,000. Volunteers who recently participated in a virtual campaign meeting were told that the funds are needed now more than ever.
Christie Thornton, director of operations for the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, said the funds will be used to provide access to valuable Y programming to area children, adults and families in need of financial support at Ys in Olean, Wellsville and Bradford, Pa.
“The annual campaign is the chief source of revenue for the assistance we provide to the community,” Thornton said, noting the funds are “absolutely” needed to continue providing programs for children who reside in the two-state area.
“Regardless of what happens through the pandemic, the Y will be here to support educational losses, or for parents whose children haven’t gone back to school,” Thornton stated. “Whatever those needs may be, the Y will absolutely be here” to help.
Thornton said the Olean Y continues to help children in the learning labs and after school, but this is expected to change when children return to classes four days a week beginning May 10.
“That means we’ll have (the students) every Wednesday and we’ll have more enrollment independently in our after-school program (at the Y) and at each of the schools also,” she explained. “So we’ll still do everything we’re doing now, just more on a reduced basis.”
The Ys in Wellsville and Bradford, whose communities have students back in classrooms at public schools, have a continued need for funding to help the 21st Century after-school and summer programs.
Y administrators noted that during remote learning and temporary school closures, the Y continues to serve 1,207 children in the learning labs and after-school programs. In addition, 4,784 area children are kept safe around water during Y swim lessons. Over 1,200 children are also engaged in the summer day camp programs each year. Care for younger children is also provided as the Y provides 360 preschool children with an early learning experience. Y officials noted 100% of attendees pass kindergarten readiness tests.
Thornton said the Y connects with older adults through programs that inspire being active, healthy and finding purpose in each day. This was provided through programs such as the 2021 Reset initiatives that included a virtual platform for exercising at home. On top of that, community challenges and other programs are aimed at helping people reset and live a healthy life, she added.
As for the tent programs that were a popular addition at the Ys last summer, Thornton said the agency is considering using the temporary outdoor shelters again this year.
“We have group exercise folks who are asking about the tents already, so we’re looking into having at least one tent” for group programs and childcare during the day, she remarked. “I know Olean will indeed have a tent” sometime in June.
Thornton believes Ys in Bradford and Wellsville may have outdoor programming, as well, this summer.
In conclusion, Thornton said she hopes the campaign does well to help people impacted by the pandemic.
“I would say the need now is greater than ever because folks have lost their jobs and have restricted incomes,” she commented. “We get requests for financial aid more than ever before — whether it’s for childcare, or with a membership for families to spend time together or to get in shape together — there is really a big need.”
For more information on supporting the Y’s cause, contact Thornton at (716)373-2400, ext. 116, christiet@twintiersymca.org or visit www.twintiersymca.org/our-impact.