Beginning this week, staff with the YMCA of the Twin Tiers are challenging the community to sign up with a free initiative that will help people reset their lives and commit to improving their health and well-being.
The RESET 2021 challenge plans to do this by inviting the entire Twin Tiers community to participate in a free, six-week program designed to help transform spirit, mind and body, said Barb Sweitzer, YMCA CEO.
“It has been a long period of uncertainty and isolation; the Y is joining a nationwide movement in a RESET Challenge,” she said. “I can’t think of a better way to mobilize a community effort and assist everyone to restart and commit to their health. I hope everyone will take advantage of this free program that they can do from their homes.”
Those interested can register for the RESET challenge by texting the word “RESET” to (855) 962-2248. Follow the prompts to sign-up for the challenge that begins on Feb. 1. Participants will then receive messages each week filled with motivation, challenges, workouts and more.
The goal is for everyone to be active for 30 minutes a day, five days a week, for six weeks. Each week will be based around a new theme such as RESET, REFRESH, RECONNECT, REPLAY, REINVEST and RESTORE.
“The whole idea is around (the premise) that the Y is here to help our community get healthier, reconnect and provide the opportunities to do so,” explained Brent Raabe, director of association advancement of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers.
Raabe added that “this is part of a larger RESET 2021” initiative to help everyone improve their health and overall wellness in the new year.
“You register for this and get goals each week” for exercise and other fitness activities, Raabe said. “This is all done basically virtually by email, texts or whatever … and this is not just being done by our Ys (in Olean, Wellsville and Bradford, Pa.), but it’s being done across the country.”
Raabe said the challenge will be presented to corporations and individuals in the area, to allow everyone to come together in the initiative.
“Our commitment is to community and this whole RESET 2021,” Raabe stated. “We do want to drive people into our buildings, there is no secret there, but just as we take care of our youth, we also want to make sure we are doing everything to help with that.”
Raabe noted the Ys are also open to the public and have adapted their environments to allow for the safe return to activities at the indoor pools and fitness centers while having access to live and on-demand classes.
He said the The RESET challenge was preceded in previous months by the Wellness Coaching initiative at the Y which is open to new or existing members who would like a one-on-one experience with a wellness coach.
He said the RESET Challenge is the first of many new offerings throughout the RESET 2021 year. It has already gained a following of thousands through the national “STRONGLIFE Community” group on Facebook
For more information, contact Raabe at brentr@twintiersymca.org, Erin Doty at erind@twintiersymca.org or call 373-2400.
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)