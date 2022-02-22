OLEAN — The Olean YMCA plans construction of the new Erick Laine Outdoor Center, which will expand the footprint of the Y property on Wayne Street and is expected to open in June 2023.
The center, estimated to cost $4.5 million — a figure that includes projected maintenance — will consist of five outdoor venues: an airnasium, splash park that transforms into a winter play park, playground, fire pit area, welcome center and bathhouse.
The Y commissioned Gro Development, an architectural firm specializing in YMCA properties, to develop conceptual and architectural designs of an outdoor area that could be multi-functional and could be used every day regardless of the weather.
Barb Sweitzer, CEO of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, said a nearby house will have been purchased to expand the Y’s property toward Reed Street — and make room for the project.
Laine, the former president, CEO and chairman of Cutco Corporation and a community philanthropist, bequeathed a legacy gift to the Y. The YMCA Board of Directors formed a task force to explore ways to best use the funds in a way that would honor Laine and his love for the Olean community.
“Through a process of remembering Erick and talking about his passions, the task force quickly formed the concept of an outdoor center that would celebrate all four seasons with activities for all ages and abilities,” Mike Hendrix, YMCA board chair, said. “We are excited as we imagine how Erick would love how the youth and families in Olean would benefit from his generosity.”
Skip Wilday, campaign chair, said Laine left an indelible mark on the Olean community over his four decades in Olean, supporting many people and organizations in efforts both large and small.
“He had the uncommon virtue of being an optimist,” Wilday said of Laine. “He believed in people and giving them opportunities. He was passionate about making Olean a great place to live and work.”
Wilday noted a big part of Laine family gatherings took place outdoors.
“It didn’t matter what season — winter, summer, spring or fall … we played in the water, skated on ice, sat around fire-pits while sharing one another’s company. The YMCA Outdoor Center’s splash park, winter park, airnasium, playground, fire-pit and green spaces are a perfect expression of Erick’s passion for the outdoors and his love of the Olean community.”
Designed to be flexible
Sweitzer said the project is designed to be flexible to transition through the seasons and be “transformational” for those who benefit from participating.
“The Erick Laine Center will be used every day whether it’s raining, snowing, cool or hot,” she said. “It truly will allow people to embrace the outdoors and celebrate the four seasons.”
She explained that an airnasium is an open-air yet roofed gymnasium that will have “endless program functions throughout the year,” including large group gatherings, theater productions, youth sports, pickle ball, senior exercise programs and group exercise.
Sweitzer said the splash park will have multiple spray features with surrounding seating for families. The space will then convert to ice during the colder weather and will host ice skating, curling, winter activities such as snowman building and ice sculptures.
The entire outdoor center will be surrounded with fencing for safety.
“We envision year-round activities celebrating the changing seasons and embracing Western New York weather,” Sweitzer said. “The airnasium will allow for year-round activities, rain or shine. I can see families and friends gathering around the fire pit telling stories and building memories.”
Open to all
The center will be open to the community and will not require YMCA membership. Day pass fees, seasonal passes and YMCA membership will support the day-to day operations.
Y officials noted that no one is turned away due to the inability to pay and has “an aggressive” financial assistance program to help community members take part in its programs. This is supported by the YMCA’s annual support campaign, which is ongoing.
“This will be a community center for all ages, income and ability,” Hendrix said. “This is a gift from Erick to the community and the YMCA is proud to honor Erick with an impactful community asset that will remind generations of his generosity and love for the Olean community.”
Jim Stitt Sr., Cutco chairman and Laine’s friend and partner for more than 30 years, noted that Laine was sent to Olean by Alcoa in July 1977 with the charge to either quickly fix the struggling subsidiary or shut it down.
“Very early on Erick fell in love with Cutco, Marianne and the wonderful people and surroundings of Olean,” Stitt said. “Erick grew up in Wisconsin and found Olean to feel like a piece of home. Skiing, speed ice skating, swimming and all things enjoying the outdoors. Well he got Cutco turned around and increased the employment by almost 10 times and committed to keeping Cutco in Olean and growing.”
Laine knew that to have Cutco grow and prosper, the community must grow and prosper to make Olean a better place to live and work, Stitt said.
“The Erick Laine Outdoor Center is the proper legacy for Erick’s Olean,” Stitt continued. “Cutco is proud to be a big supporter of this project.”
Funding effort
The $4.5 million projected cost will include construction, contingencies and establishing a fund to support ongoing maintenance repairs.
The seed money from the Erick Laine estate, support from local foundations and a public fundraising effort will fully fund the project.
A capital campaign has silently started, and a public campaign will launch soon. Wilday and Ron Cecchi will serve as the co-chairs for the campaign.
“With the generous support of Erick Laine and the Cutco Foundation, we have a great start toward reaching our goal. The generosity of the greater Olean community and friends of the YMCA and with support from private foundations will position the Y to fully fund the project and avoid any debt,” Wilday said. “This will ensure that the (center) will be a community asset and can sustain itself for people to enjoy for decades.”
Cecchi, who was involved in the building of the new Y 17 years ago, said the Y has the experience and infrastructure to successfully complete and maintain this type of facility.
“(The center) not only embodies Erick’s passions, it also aligns with the YMCA’s mission to strengthen community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility,” he said.
Anyone with questions about the project, or to make a donation, may call (716) 373-2400 or email tobarbs@twintiersymca.org.