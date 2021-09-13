LIMESTONE — The YMCA of the Twin Tiers has something new and exciting to offer local families with the grand opening Saturday of the new Family Play Zone.
The facility, located at 575 Spittler Lane in Limestone, is a family fun destination that includes an indoor playground, youth programming and a birthday party venue.
The occasion was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and balloon release. Barb Sweitzer, YMCA CEO, recognized the donors that made the project possible.
“We relied on a few of our donors to support our vision. And we had two that stepped up in a big way that we are very grateful for, M&T Bank Charitable Foundation and F.T. and Anna C. Manley Charitable Trust,” she said.
Sweitzer also thanked state Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, for their support.
“Whenever we need anything, we give them a call and they are always very responsive and very supportive of the Y community,” she added.
The facility is equipped to allow for children to run, jump and play all year round. The repurposed gym area includes a trampoline, springboard floor and inflatable bounce houses. Kids can climb, swing and slide on the indoor play equipment no matter the weather outside. There is lots to explore and plenty of space for it in the Play Zone.
Youth programs are planned and set to begin today. Offerings include a Parent Drop Off, Stay at Home Parent Club and Mommy & Me Time. Family Friday Nights and Super Saturday Programs are scheduled and will offer varied themes. A popular program, Kinderclub, will begin in October for children ages 3-5. Children 6-12 years old can join the upcoming STEM Club and Art Club. Details, pricing, and dates can be found at twintiersymca.org.
“Through the last 18 months, our children have been affected in so many ways,” said Christie Thornton, executive director of the Olean YMCA and the new Limestone Play Zone. “Whether it’s been social isolation, lack of resources or just a lack of interpersonal engagement. The need for play, unstructured activity and reduced screen times became more profound than ever.”
“For me personally, the YMCA was always my safe haven as a child,” said George Filgrove, speaking on behalf of Borrello. “With this facility, creating an environment where children can come and socialize and play and just be themselves. I can’t think of a better instrument for Western New York.”
Gina Giese from the M&T Charity Foundation noted, “The mission of the YMCA of strong kids, strong families, strong communities. It really parallels M&T Bank. We are all about the community and we know that the vitality of the community is what really makes everything work. And we are so proud to be a part of this.”
However, the Play Zone is not just for kids. Teens and parents can take advantage of the on-site wellness center. Cardio equipment and free weights are available for use in a separate room. Use of the wellness center is free for members and available to non-members at a day pass fee rate.
Families can also enjoy the Play Zone Cafe complete with a separate dining area. The menu lists pizza, snacks, fruit, ice cream treats and beverages. Birthday party packages include a pizza party option.
“This facility is the Y’s response to that need. It is our call to action,” Thornton said. “We truly believe this space is a place for families to love, make memories and reconnect.”
The Play Zone facility hours will be Monday through Friday, 4-8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.twintiersymca.org.