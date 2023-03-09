OLEAN — The sound of 20 shovels hitting the dirt Wednesday afternoon officially marked the start of construction on the Erick Laine Outdoor Center behind the Olean YMCA on North 10th and Buffalo streets.
Leaders and volunteers from the Y welcomed local officials and supporters of the project to its groundbreaking ceremony held about one year after it was first publicly announced.
Although cold with brisk winds, the sun shining down was taken as a sign the late Laine was still giving back to the Olean community through his philanthropic spirit and love of the outdoors, said Mike Smith, chief volunteer officer for the YMCA of the Twin Tiers.
“Through his extraordinary generosity, it has empowered the YMCA to carry out his legacy by creating a place for people of all ages, backgrounds, abilities to come together and enjoy the outdoors and ever-changing seasons of Western New York, all year round in a safe, secure environment for generations to come,” Smith said.
The $5 million Y facility includes five outdoor venues — an airnasium for sports like basketball and pickleball as well as wellness classes like yoga, the Cutco splash park that transforms into a winter play park, a modern playground, fire pit area and a welcome center and bathhouse.
With contractor Kinley Corporation and architecture firm Clark Patterson Lee, Smith said passersby will see children ice skating, folks young and old playing pickleball and friends and family gathered around the firepit less than a year from now.
Jeff Townsend, YMCA of the Twin Tiers CEO, said the Laine Center will be built on the site where six old homes in various states of disrepair and neglect once stood as a safety hazard and eyesore in the community. The Y took possession of the properties in recent years, demolishing them over the winter and leveling the ground in preparation of the build.
“Today, we dig so that the seeds of so many will be soon planted for this transformational project,” he said. “What will sprout from those seeds will first be the structures and spaces that we only see in renderings today, but that is only the beginning of this story. What will blossom from those structures and this outdoor center will be whole generations of youth and families that will grow, thrive and make lasting memories.”
Ron Cecchi, campaign co-chair, admitted he had his doubts when retired CEO Barb Sweitzer first proposed the idea a few years ago. Not that it wouldn’t be a fitting tribute to Laine, not that it wouldn’t serve a need in the community, but because he wasn’t sure if the Y could raise all the funds in needed to create the best center they could.
“There were a lot of questions going forward, but through the tremendous staff at the YMCA, the tremendous groups of volunteers, we all made it happen,” he said. “The generosity in this area never ceases to amaze me.”
Cecchi said initial funding for the project first came from the Laine estate following Erick Laine’s death as a way that would honor his love for the community. In addition to individual donations, further funding came from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and the Cutco Foundation.
In a statement to the Y, Jim Boyle, vice president of programs and communications at Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, said, “The (Foundation) saw this as an incredible opportunity to join together with a fantastic coalition of funders to help provide year-round outdoor recreational opportunities for people of all ages and abilities across the region. The new outdoor center will be a wonderful opportunity for both YMCA members and the broader community to have fun, stay active and experience the joy and benefits of play.”
Ann Marie Wright, campaign chair and Y board vice chair, said the project has been a long haul and surreal to think they were going to dig to kick-off the construction. She said she loved being a part of the capital campaign and is excited to see this campaign nearly all funded.
“Those of you today who have generously given, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said.
Wright also shared a letter from Peter Laine, son of Erick Laine, on his father’s legacy. Peter said it was in his father’s Finnish heritage to love the outdoors and would be proud of what the new center will offer and what it represents.
“Dad would be honored that his charitable gift would contribute in this manner to the welfare of the community he loved so much,” Peter Laine wrote. “The Laine family is grateful to all those who have and will be contributing to this great project.”
Olean Mayor William Aiello offered thanks and praise on the project on behalf of the city, and state Sen. George Borrello issued a proclamation congratulating the Y on the accomplishment.
Townsend again thanked everyone from the Y, its partners and the community for supporting the creation of the center.
“As a new member of this community and of this team at the Y, I’m so proud to be here and so proud to be a part of this project,” he said. “I have a great gratitude for the vision of this project, and I can’t wait to see it build out over the summer. I hope to see all of you back here in late fall to enjoy the grand opening.”