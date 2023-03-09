OLEAN — The sound of 20 shovels hitting the dirt Wednesday afternoon officially marked the start of construction on the Erick Laine Outdoor Center behind the Olean YMCA on North 10th and Buffalo streets.

Leaders and volunteers from the Y welcomed local officials and supporters of the project to its groundbreaking ceremony held about one year after it was first publicly announced.

Trending Food Videos

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Local & Social