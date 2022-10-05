YMCA at 80% of $5M goal for Laine Outdoor Center

OLEAN — In launching the public phase of its fundraising campaign Tuesday, the Olean YMCA announced funding for its new capital project, the Erick Laine Outdoor Center, has reached $4 million.
The project is an inspiration set into motion in memory of Erick Laine, the former president, CEO and chairman of Cutco Corporation who was a staunch community philanthropist and outdoors enthusiast.
The fundraising campaign will last four to six months. Through initial private donors, businesses and grants, about 80% of its goal has been raised.
The Y announced its three lead gifts with the first, a bequest from the estate of Erick Laine, for $650,000. The Cutco Foundation answered with a $500,000 donation to the project. Most recently, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation has committed $1 million to the project.
The campaign leaders also noted that all of the YMCA board members have pledged contributions to the campaign.
“The YMCA’s 135-year commitment to the Olean community has been steadfast,” said Rik Laine, son of Erick Laine. “This outdoor center with its splash park, winter park, airnasium, green spaces, firepits, is a perfect extension of the YMCA’s mission and a wonderful expression of Erick’s love of the Olean community.”
The center embodies Laine’s passions and is poised to advance the YMCA’s mission of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The layout features contemporary facilities that will be an all-new experience in the Olean community. The center has been designed to embrace and celebrate the changing seasons of the Southern Tier and encourage year-round outdoor activities.
The project is on course to begin a construction schedule next spring. Demolition of the vacant houses on the property and site preparations are slated to begin within the next several weeks. Groundbreaking is anticipated for early March with a grand opening expected for fall of 2023.
“This is such a fitting way to set Eric’s legacy,” said Jim Stitt, Executive Chairman of the Cutco Corporation. “Wow, would he smile to see these children out there playing, winter and summer. Not playing on the phones, and not watching videos.”
Stitt said Cutco is proud to be a key sponsor in this project and working with the Y, inviting the rest of the community to “join us in helping us make this a tremendous reality.”
There are a number of ways community members can support this project within their means. Members can add a set amount to their monthly membership fee draft, or individuals and businesses can make a pledge to be invoiced quarterly or annually.
One-time donations of any amount are also welcomed and appreciated. Individual meetings with a YMCA leadership member or volunteer are available for those that would like to discuss the project in greater detail or ask about other giving options.
To schedule an appointment, contact Barb Sweitzer at (312) 208-1715 or BarbS@TwinTiersYMCA.org.
“This project will change and enhance the landscape of our Olean YMCA. What’s more, this new outdoor center will also improve the entire neighborhood for the better,” said Jeff Townsend, CEO of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers. “I look forward to seeing this project through to completion and enjoying all that it will offer to our members and local community once it opens.”
Y board co-chairs Skip Wilday and Ron Cecchi said the project is not only a great way to get more kids active and offer them a safe place to play all year round but a tremendous way to honor Laine’s legacy in the community.
“My kids grew up at the Y, and I’m just as excited to work towards the next generation being able to benefit from it,” Cecchi said.
“It’s such a focal point for the community, especially the youth today,” Wilday added. “The youth need areas like the Y, spaces where they can be outside, the athletics, learn leadership, gain confidence, all those things come from the roots of places like the Y.”
Ann Marie Wright, campaign chair, said she’s been very passionate about the Y and seeing how the members, businesses and community as a whole come together to support this project.
“Because we never turn anyone away from the Y, we have money to raise each year to help everyone from all walks of life to use this fantastic facility,” she said. “And this project that we’re doing now is only going to make it that much better.”
CENTER’S DESIGN PLANS
An airnasium, a covered open-air gym, is a fully adaptable complex that can accommodate a wide range of activities. The YMCA anticipates using the airnasium for large group gatherings, theater productions, youth sports, group exercise classes, senior programs, pickleball, and much more. The ways in which the community can utilize this structure will expand as the list of possibilities is continuously explored.
The Cutco Splash Park will be a refreshing respite on hot summer days and will adapt to accommodate the changing seasons. The park will transform into an ice rink in the winter months and will have climbing features for a play area in spring and fall.
The YMCA will fulfill its long-standing goal of offering children and families a green space on the Wayne Street property. A lawn area and a modern, robust playground will allow kids to explore and stay active outdoors. This new offering will enhance the experience of all children enrolled in YMCA child care programs as well as the general public. Two outdoor fire pits are also planned to invite people to gather, connect, and enjoy the fresh air no matter the temperature.
The Welcome Center and restroom/changing facility is dual-purpose providing a check-in point for all who enter and a changing area with bathrooms. The entire Outdoor Center will be fully contained within the block located behind the existing Olean YMCA facility and secured by fencing with this one point of entry and exit. The center will be open to everyone in the community and no one will be turned away due to the inability to pay an entry fee.
Following YMCA standard procedures, all members and non-member guests will check in and any person 18 years old and above will be verified against the child sexual abuse registry before gaining entry. The Outdoor Center will also be supervised by YMCA staff during operating hours.
Eighteen years ago the current YMCA facility was made possible through large and small donations from community members. The Erick Laine Outdoor Center is building on that legacy and will become reality through the same enduring community spirit of Olean.
The YMCA asks for voluntary financial support for all capital projects and does not impose a cost on its current members to pay for major projects. For more information, visit twintiersymca.org.