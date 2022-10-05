YMCA at 80% of $5M goal for Laine Outdoor Center

The YMCA’s campaign fundraiser for the Erick Laine Outdoor Center recently reached $4 million on the way to its $5 million goal, officials announced Tuesday. From left are Y board co-chair Ron Cecchi, campaign chair Ann Marie Wright and board co-chair Skip Wilday.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — In launching the public phase of its fundraising campaign Tuesday, the Olean YMCA announced funding for its new capital project, the Erick Laine Outdoor Center, has reached $4 million.

The project is an inspiration set into motion in memory of Erick Laine, the former president, CEO and chairman of Cutco Corporation who was a staunch community philanthropist and outdoors enthusiast.

