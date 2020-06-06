Two World War II-era planes from the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo circled over the Olean and Allegany area Saturday morning to salute area medical personnel and essential workers serving during the coronavirus pandemic.
The NWM’s Douglas C-47, named Whiskey-7, was accompanied by a P-51 Mustang named Mad Max, for Operation Thanks From Above, Southern Tier. A third small plane was also part of the flight.
The deep drone of the aircraft were heard just before 11 a.m. as they circled over Allegany and St. Bonaventure University and then Olean and Olean General Hospital and UPC Olean.
The planes had lifted off at approximately 10 a.m. from Geneseo, flying southwest to Long Point State Park on Lake Chautauqua and then turning east to Jamestown and UPMC Chautauqua (10:41 a.m.).
The planes flew over Salamanca and Universal Primary Care and then Bradford, Pa. and Bradford Regional Medical Center before winging toward the Olean area.
The flight also winged to Wellsville and Jones Memorial Hospital and passed over Andover on the way to Southern Tier points in Steuben County and farther east, touching down for fuel in Binghamton.
The C-47 had its wings and fuselage painted with the iconic black and white stripes that the very same aircraft displayed on D-Day, the Invasion of Europe, 76 years ago on June 6, 1944.
A fleet of C-47s carried the men of the 82nd and 101st Airborne divisions (or towed their gliders) to deliver the paratroopers behind the Nazis’ coastal defenses at Normandy, France, the night before D-Day.
P-51 fighter pilots flew countless sorties providing air cover for the invasion forces as well as to strafe German positions and columns behind the beaches.