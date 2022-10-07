BELMONT — Wreaths Across America has expanded to two more communities in Allegany County — Belmont and Whitesville join Cuba in the celebration of veterans.
Wreaths Across America is a nationwide program that places wreaths on veteran’s graves in national cemeteries at Christmas time. It has decorated veterans' graves in Bath National Cemetery for several years and, last year, graves were decorated at two cemeteries in Cuba.
This year more than 1,300 wreathes will be placed on veterans' graves in Belmont, Cuba, and Whitesville.
In January 2021, the Catharine Schuyler Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution set a goal to place wreaths on veterans' graves in Allegany County. But that task was so big, coordinator Mary Lindquist said, that they decided to start in Cuba where they needed "only" 550 wreaths to complete the task.
This year, with the help of Belmont American Legion volunteers, another 550 wreaths will be placed on veterans' graves in the Forrest Hills Cemetery and the St. Mary’s Cemetery, said Sandra Edwards, who is heading up the Belmont project.
“I helped in Cuba last year and I loved what they did, so I wanted to bring it to Belmont," Edwards said.
Around 275 to 300 wreaths will be placed on veterans' graves in the Whitesville Rural Cemetery and Hillside Cemetery through the efforts of Janet Talbett, treasurer of the Cemetery Association. Talbett has big plans for the local cemeteries and says the Wreaths Across America project is just the beginning. As part of this year’s program, in addition to the veterans' graves she plans to place wreaths on the graves of Revolutionary War soldier James Covel and a Civil War soldier. She’s calling for help to place the wreaths on all the graves.
All veteran’s graves in Cuba, Belmont and Whitesville are slated to be decorated, so the Belmont and Cuba organizations are hosting benefits and raising funds. All the funds that are raised will go to the Wreaths Across America program.
On Oct. 14 at the Palmer Opera House in Cuba, from 7 to 10 p.m., there will be live music and refreshments to benefit the Cuba WAA project. The Chumps, an acoustic duo, will perform. Admission is $5 per person or $15 to sponsor a wreath. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.
On Oct. 22, the Belmont American Legion on Main Street is hosting a WAA fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. with the band Triple Play performing. There will be food, raffles, 50/50s and Lain’s cider. Donations will be greatly appreciated. Go to the Belmont Wreaths Across America Facebook page for more information.
It was too late to organize a fundraiser for the Whitesville project. Talbett said that with all the fundraisers for the recent bicentennial celebration she didn’t think the village could manage another fundraiser at this time.
However, she did say donations for the WAA project will be greatly appreciated. Donations can be made at the Friends of the Whitesville Rural Cemetery Facebook page. She added that for each wreath sponsored for $15, the group will receive $5 back.
“Whitesville is a very generous community. I’m sure we will get the sponsorships,” she said.
Volunteers are needed for placing the wreaths on graves in Cuba, Belmont, and Whitesville. Wreath laying will start in each community at noon on Dec. 17. There will be brief ceremonies and in Whitesville, a representative from the Eldred (Pa.) World War II Museum will speak.
A donation of $15 will sponsor a wreath. Wreath donations are due before Oct. 24 and may be purchased by contacting any of the above contact people or by going to the Wreaths Across America’s Facebook page or by picking up a form in area businesses.
To sponsor wreaths or to volunteer, in Cuba, contact Mary Lindquist at mbl52@yahoo.com. For Belmont, contact Sandra Edwards at Sandywaa@hotmail.com. In Whitesville contact Jan Talbett at (607) 356-3214.
Wreaths Across America got its start in 1992, when the Worcester Wreath company of Harrington, Maine found themselves with a surplus of wreaths near the end of the holiday season. Remembering a boyhood experience at Arlington Cemetery, owner Morrill Worcester realized he had an opportunity to honor the country’s veterans. With the help of Maine Senator Olympia Snowe, arrangements were made for the wreathes to be placed in Arlington.
The annual tribute went on quietly for several years, until 2005, when a photo of the grave markers at Arlington, adorned with wreaths and covered in snow, circulated around the internet. Suddenly, the project received national attention. Thousands of requests poured in from all over the country from people wanting to help.
Today Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 2,500 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad.