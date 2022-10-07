Wreaths Across America

In December 2021 the Catherine Schuyler Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution brought Wreaths Across America to Cuba, and dozens of volunteers turned out to place wreaths on veteran’s graves. This year two more local communities are taking part in the nationwide event.

 File

BELMONT — Wreaths Across America has expanded to two more communities in Allegany County — Belmont and Whitesville join Cuba in the celebration of veterans.

Wreaths Across America is a nationwide program that places wreaths on veteran’s graves in national cemeteries at Christmas time. It has decorated veterans' graves in Bath National Cemetery for several years and, last year, graves were decorated at two cemeteries in Cuba.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social