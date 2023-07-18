ALLEGANY — The fourth Southern Tier Wounded Warrior Benefit Concert exceeded expectations Saturday with more than 1,100 people in attendance to raise awareness and support wounded and disabled veterans.
Hundreds of country music fans from near and far gathered throughout the afternoon in Fireman’s Park to enjoy some food and drinks while hearing country music by four acts likely familiar to area residents.
“It was a great attendance. There were no issues,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Miller, who hosted the event. “Everybody has provided great feedback and had a great time.”
Miller, who organizes the event with a team of family, friends and local volunteers helping him, said the day went well, especially considering the number of advanced tickets sold was comparable to the previous three concerts before the pandemic. He said it was great to see so many people come out when several other long-time events were happening the same day.
“It’s usually around 1,000 people,” he said. “At the beginning of the day, it’s anywhere from 500 to 700, especially with the heat. But once the headline prepares to play around that 8:30 mark, some people leave but that’s when a majority of folks are there.”
The concert lineup featured headline country music artist Conner Smith, as well as area artist Brianna Blankenship of Kane, Pa., Buffalo-born musician Eric Van Houten of Nashville and Maggie Baugh, also of Nashville, who performed at the 2018 benefit concert.
Miller said the artists and bands enjoyed their time Saturday, something he said speaks well of the whole community.
“They all engaged with the crowd. None of them were too good to interact with the crowd,” he said. “They all came forward at some point to sell merch or take pictures. It was great to see.”
After canceling the event in 2020 due to COVID-19 and being placed on hiatus in 2021 and 2022, Miller said preparing for this year’s concert was like riding a bike. He said there were a few new hurdles to overcome since some people involved with previous concerts have moved or passed away, but a lot of people stepped up to help.
“I’m not going to say it was easy, but it was pretty seamless and efficient,” he said. “Everybody got on board. I can’t do it by myself — nobody can do it by themself — we all need each other and everybody stepped up and put on a great event.”
Miller said the total amount raised is still being calculated, but there will be substantial contributions made to organizations including Homes For Our Troops Foundation and Western New York Heroes, Buffalo, the Fisher House, where his family stayed while he was hospitalized, and St. Bonaventure University Veterans Services.
“We’re just so thankful and so grateful for everybody in the community who had a role or a part in this, as well as everyone who attended and donated or contributed,” he said. “It’s one family, one community, and it was a great day all around,” he added.
Although nothing has been decided yet, Miller said there is a tentative plan to hold a fifth benefit concert in 2024.