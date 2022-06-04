CATTARAUGUS — Buckaroos sharpened their bull riding skills May 26 at Triple D Rodeo Ranch under the instruction of world champion Daylon Swearingen.
In partnership with Broken B Ranch, Triple D Rodeo Ranch hosted an all-day bull riding school with a full class of 20 students in attendance. Participants from ages 12 to 54 came from Western New York and Pennsylvania to sharpen their bull riding skills with Swearingen, the 2022 Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Champion.
With an expert coach instructing them, the students learned about the art of bull riding including mindset, fitness, equipment, technique and safety. Later in the day, they had the opportunity to actually ride the bulls and try out what they learned in class. The goal was to cover a bull, which means stay on for at least the minimum time of eight seconds.
Triple D Rodeo Ranch is co-owned and operated by partners Craig Dechow of Cattaraugus, who owns the property, Josh Delahoy of Conewango and Darrell Baker, also of Cattaraugus.
Delahoy said the students started out learning the fundamentals of bull riding, then learned about the proper chute procedure technique. A chute is where the bulls are in a small pen that holds the animal safely in position until the rider has mounted it and is ready to ride.
“The students practiced on a bucking device called a drop barrel. It’s not a mechanical bull, but is basically a barrel on a long pole that is run manually by another person to simulate the up and down movement of a bucking bull or horse,” he said. “Once they master that, they move onto riding rough stock.”
Delahoy said they decided to ask Swearingen to instruct their school because they know him well and have done some bull riding with him. He said schools like this are popular in the rodeo business, especially one of their caliber with rough stock bull riding and bronc riding.
“Most of the cowboys who participated in Thursday’s school already ride in our rodeo, but we had a few newcomers,” he said. “We hosted the event to try to gain the interest of younger people and give them the opportunity to learn about the sport of bull riding.”
Swearingen won the world championship May 22 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. His world title marks the first time a New York native has been the PBR champion.
The 22-year-old Piffard native said this is his first world title, but he won titles in high school, college and Canada on his way to the world title. He now resides in Sulphur Springs, Texas, and is studying for an associate’s degree in land and ranch management at Panola College in Texas.
Rodeo runs in Swearingen’s blood, who said his family owned the Rawhide Rodeo Company. He’s been riding pretty much his whole life — starting out riding sheep and calves, then graduating to bulls.
“My dad, Sam Swearingen, was a bronc rider. My mom, Carrie Swearingen, was a trick rider and barrel racer,” he said. “My grandfather, Ed Phillips, was also involved in the rodeo and rode bareback. My uncles, Mike Swearingen and Ken Phillips, both competed.”
Swearingen said he had a shoulder injury in November 2020, and hip surgery last February. He was very thankful for wearing a helmet at the PBR in Oklahoma City in early February when he was bucked off a bull that stepped on his head resulting in a concussion.
Located at 5902 Allegany Road, the rodeo started out as “Bulls and Barrels” last year, Delahoy said, but the business is more of a real rodeo this year and is now known as the “2022 Summer Buckle Series.”
Triple D Rodeo Ranch continues to provide high-quality, high-action rodeo entertainment the third Friday of each month, May through October, rain or shine. The next rodeo is at 7 p.m. June 17 featuring the famous rodeo clown Dave “Showtime” Meyer, barrel racing, trick riding and trick roping, team roping and breakaway roping that is new this year. A live band performs after each rodeo.
Young buckaroos compete in junior bull riding and barrel racing at 6 p.m. Kids can also participate in the Mutton Busting event where they ride a sheep, and a toy stick horse race.
Admission is $15 for adults and $7 for children. Admission is free to children age four and under. Coolers with food and/or alcohol are not permitted. Food concessions and a beer tent are available onsite. Since there is currently no bleacher seating, people are advised to bring a folding chair or blanket.
Anyone interested in participating in the events should call the rodeo hotline at (716) 397-6066 or email tripledrodeoranch@yahoo.com. For updated information, call (716) 498-6314.