Levee work on Olean Creek

A sewer line failure that caused a hole in the Olean Creek flood control levee will need to be temporarily filled before it is fully repaired, city officials reported.

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — Temporary fixes to a sewer line collapse along the Olean Creek flood control levee will be needed until a full-scale replacement project begins later this spring, city officials reported.

A meeting with the Army Corps of Engineers and the state Department of Environmental Conservation on Thursday went well, said city water and sewer superintendent Brad Camp, and he expects the effort now is to first temporarily fill the hole created by the collapse.

