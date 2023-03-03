OLEAN — Temporary fixes to a sewer line collapse along the Olean Creek flood control levee will be needed until a full-scale replacement project begins later this spring, city officials reported.
A meeting with the Army Corps of Engineers and the state Department of Environmental Conservation on Thursday went well, said city water and sewer superintendent Brad Camp, and he expects the effort now is to first temporarily fill the hole created by the collapse.
“Right now, we’re just looking at making it safe,” Camp said, adding it will be filled with sand and other material to stabilize the levee from a flooding perspective, as well as a pedestrian one.
“It could not be in a worse spot,” Camp said, adding swampy ground and distance from established roads meant the city had to construct a gravel road along the inner base of the levee to access it with heavy equipment. In addition, the hole is on the Olean Creek side of the levee, which adds to the risk if a flood event were to occur.
While the remote site makes access more difficult for city crews, Camp said the one plus is the location limits the number of people who walk along the levee for recreation, which reduces the risk to the public, compared to other levees across the city that see more foot traffic.
The line began to fail several months ago, Camp said, with crews going to the site daily to pump sewage around the failure.
“We were getting some gravity flow through there, but once the collapse happened, that was it,” he said.
The collapse on Friday left a hole up to 15 feet deep adjacent to a gate-valve structure along the levy, about 600 feet north of the Olean Times Herald building and about 1,000 feet south of the nearest home.
An automatic pump is arriving on Monday, Camp said, alleviating the need to send out a crew on a daily basis to use manual portable pumps to clear the line.
“Everything is functioning, just not as designed right now,” he said, and users should not have major problems with sewage backups while the line is replaced.
A major concern is who is responsible for repairing the levee. While the city owns the sewer line, the levee was funded by the federal government when it was built between 1949 and 1952, and there are jurisdictional issues with the state as well.
“We have language that says it’s not necessarily ours to do,” Camp said. “We’ve got to figure out who is going to lead the charge on this.”
Once that is determined, Camp said engineering work and construction will begin to cut a 20-foot trench through the levee and replace the line before restoring the levee to protect the homes and businesses east of the creek.
“You’re looking at a minimum of two months,” Camp said, adding he could not reliably estimate the cost or time to complete the work at the present time.