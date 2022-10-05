US 219 Construction 10.4.22

Work progressed under cloudy skies and sprinkles of rain on Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Route 219, in the Owens Way area.

 Era photo by Daniella Langianese

BRADFORD, Pa. — After months of construction barriers limiting traffic on the Bradford bypass of U.S. Route 219, there is an end in sight to the project.

Timothy Nebgen, safety press officer for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, explained, “The contractor is installing guide rail in the area of Owens Way. It’s going to be another week or so before the signage is pulled.”

