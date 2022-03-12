OLEAN — Author Kathleen Brady is scheduled to present “History Made in Chautauqua County: How Ida Tarbell and Lucille Ball Changed America” at noon on Wednesday at JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus.
The free event will be in room 308 of the Library & Liberal Arts Center and is open to the public.
Brady, a St. Bonaventure University Lenna visiting professor, has written biographies on both women. She was named a Fellow of the Society of American Historians for her book, “Ida Tarbell: Portrait of a Muckraker” while her critically well-received “Lucille, The Life of Lucille Ball” is in its fifth printing.
Brady has additionally been featured in many programs about her subjects. On Ida Tarbell, a journalist and author who got her start at The Chautauquan newspaper, these include podcasts on NPR’s Money Matters series on monopoly and on the History Channel. On Jamestown native Lucille Ball, these are TCM’s podcasts, a Fox Nation documentary and the American Masters PBS special.
With Brady’s work in the fields of history and journalism, spanning print, television and online media, those attending the presentation are sure to learn something new about the influential women who have shaped United States history and culture. The lecture is timed for Women’s History Month in March.
Brady is a past co-director of the Biography Seminar at New York University and a former reporter for Time Magazine. She has contributed columns to Newsday and other publications. Visit kathleenbrady.net to learn more about her.
This event is presented through the Lenna Endowed Visiting Professorship program. It is sponsored by JCC and St. Bonaventure University, and co-sponsored by JCC’s history department and Society and Human Expression Career Community.