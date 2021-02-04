OLEAN — For many people, wearing a mask in public presents no more than a discomfort and possible annoyance.
For others with medical or mental disabilities masks are much more than a discomfort and can even be threatening to the wearer.
A woman from Olean, who asked not to be identified, reached out to the Times Herald this week with an appeal to the community to be more understanding of others who can’t wear masks in public.
A survivor of a violent assault that resulted in the perpetrator holding his hands over her face, she lives with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suffers panic attacks when her mouth is covered.
As a result, she has tried to shop quickly in area grocery stores without a mask, but has been accosted by customers and staff for not doing so. She also has been harassed when out walking or riding a bike on community trails without a mask.
“I’ve been spit on, I’ve had my cart taken from me, I have had people ram into my cart and I’ve had people yell at me and tell me I’m the reason for the COVID virus,” the woman said. “I’ve been kicked out from many stores, even though I say I have a disability. … I thought if you had a disability you’re allowed to get some groceries, but you’re not here” in the community.
She said several of these incidents have thrown her into panic attacks, sometimes inside stores.
The woman, who homeschools her children, said she and her husband moved to Olean five years ago. He works with an oil company out of the country and is gone for long periods as he has to quarantine two weeks before he travels to work sites and another two weeks when re-entering the United States. This leaves her and their children without the ability to shop for groceries easily. In addition, the woman said she purchases organic foods for her family, which she hasn’t been able to shop for online.
For the past year, the family has had to stay at home for long periods as she can’t take them places that require her to wear masks. She also can’t accompany the family on outings when her husband is home because she can’t wear a mask. The woman said she doesn’t believe she can wear face shields in stores due to President Joe Biden’s new mask mandates.
She noted that she also was asked to leave a church when she attended a service wearing a face shield.
“I’m not asking to go to the mall, and I’m not asking to go to a restaurant, which I haven’t been in over a year,” she remarked. “I’m not asking for any of those things. I’m asking to go to the grocery store and get groceries once a week without someone harassing me.”
She added, “Coming back here is the worst I’ve ever had as far as treatment goes. I’m not making a political statement (by not wearing a mask), I’m just trying to buy groceries.”
At Tops Market in Olean, a staff member said face shields are permitted in the store as protective equipment. In addition, she said the store offers delivery to homes or curbside delivery of groceries to vehicles. The employee did note, however, that due to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s mandates, all who enter stores or public facilities, despite health conditions, must have a face covering.
Laurel Stanley, who has a private psychotherapy practice in Olean, said she hasn’t helped people with this woman’s particular problem, but she has heard from others who can’t wear masks for medical reasons.
“You know, there are people who have bad asthma or COPD who can’t breathe with a mask on,” Stanley commented. “I’ve heard of that, but I can’t say I’ve run into any cases that it was more of a psychological thing, but it’s understandable.”
In addition, she said treatment for PTSD takes time and can’t be resolved in just one or two sessions.
“It’s not like all of a sudden, you’re fine,” she explained.