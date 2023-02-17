Allegheny River Clinton St Bridge Salamanca

Ice chokes the Allegheny River at the Clinton Street bridge in Salamanca in the winter of 2022. Salamanca police reported a young woman jumped into the river from the Clinton Street bridge Thursday evening but she was not injured.

 File

SALAMANCA — Salamanca police reported Friday that a woman jumped off the Clinton Street bridge in Salamanca Thursday night but was not injured.

City police were alerted by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office of a report of a young Salamanca woman on the bridge that carries Route 417 over the Allegheny River.

