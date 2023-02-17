SALAMANCA — Salamanca police reported Friday that a woman jumped off the Clinton Street bridge in Salamanca Thursday night but was not injured.
City police were alerted by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office of a report of a young Salamanca woman on the bridge that carries Route 417 over the Allegheny River.
Police located the woman at approximately 11 p.m. in the river about 30 yards from the shore behind 233 Clinton St., the closest residence downstream of the bridge.
Police, who were assisted by the Salamanca Fire Department, said the woman survived without injury and made her way to shore with no complications.
The woman, who was not identified, was assisted from the river and transported by EMS to Olean General Hospital for observation and treatment, police said.
(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)