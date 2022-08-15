LITTLE VALLEY — She Traps, a woman-owned bait, lure and trapping company aimed at women, had the coveted display space at the entrance to the grandstand for this past weekend’s Sportsman’s Rendezvous at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds.
Sarah Gomez, president of She Traps, a company she founded in Northern Michigan two years ago, displayed trapping baits and lures for a wide variety of fur-bearing animals including fox, coyote, beaver, raccoon, even weasels.
Gomez, an Iowa native, said she’s been trapping for eight years, beginning in her early 30s. The name of her company came from the answer to a question people asked about her. She traps? Yes, she traps.
Trapping has traditionally been a sport dominated by men. Gomez saw an opportunity. More women who are married to trappers are taking up the sport — with Gomez’ help. “Seeing what I do, they say they can do it too.” she said. “Seeing me gives them encouragement to trap.” They also want their own traps, she added.
She’s attending 13 conventions and rendezvous across the Midwest and Northeast this year. She’s also active on social media. She has two dozen wholesalers who also promote her products and a website www.shetraps.com.
At the Sportsman’s Rendezvous, she also served as a trapping instructor. She has also served as a trapping instructor at a women’s trapping camp.
While her sales are aimed at women, the products are sought out by men who trap as well.
Also in the concourse beneath the grandstand was Hoots Furs and Trapping Supplies. Owner Chris “Hoot” Gerling of Collins Center has owned the company since 1983. He sells a wide array of pelts that can be made into a number of products including hats and mittens, which his mother sews.
He sells products and trapping gear through his website www.hootsfurs.com and through Esty. He also offers tanning services.
There were 90 vendors at the Sportman’s Rendezvous with everything from loose traps to baits and lures and fishing gear.
More than 2,500 visitors were expected over the three day event. It is sponsored each year by the Cattaraugus County Trappers Association.
Deb Vanderbosh of Little Valley was selling wood that had been “fracked” with electricity passing through electrodes. Her Woodworking by Deb booth displayed many different kinds of artistic woods that had burned patterns into the grain. Her email is tazbosch@yahoo.com.
