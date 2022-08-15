LITTLE VALLEY — She Traps, a woman-owned bait, lure and trapping company aimed at women, had the coveted display space at the entrance to the grandstand for this past weekend’s Sportsman’s Rendezvous at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds.

Sarah Gomez, president of She Traps, a company she founded in Northern Michigan two years ago, displayed trapping baits and lures for a wide variety of fur-bearing animals including fox, coyote, beaver, raccoon, even weasels.

