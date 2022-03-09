JAMESTOWN — In his nearly 17 years as a welding technology instructor at SUNY Jamestown Community College, Brent Harkness has only seen one from hundreds of his students attempt to pursue a career in underwater welding.
Ireland Hagglund could be the second. She is a woman pushing intensely ahead with unique career goals in a field long dominated by men.
“It’s kind of hard, but fun at the same time,” Hagglund said. “I’ve always been around men and boys all my life. So I know how to hold my own.”
Jeff Teluk, JCC’s director of Engineering Science and Technology, hasn’t had Hagglund in class, but he has already had many interactions with her.
“If I’m up around the offices, she’ll be one of the first ones to come up and ask about something she didn’t understand or she wants more information on,” Teluk said. “She’s conscientious and really wants to do the best work.”
Hagglund began thinking about welding as a career as far back as eighth grade. In high school, she liked using her hands to help build sets for musical productions at Maple Grove Central School. As a senior, she took two college welding courses through JCC’s College Connections program.
“I just really like doing things that people don’t expect girls to do,” she said. “I like being different, especially because welding is such a man-heavy job. I like doing things with my hands.”
Though she isn’t scheduled to graduate from JCC until 2023, Hagglund has already thought about what she wants to do next.
“I’m looking into doing a program in Washington state that specializes in scuba diving and also gives you practice in underwater welding,” she said. “I’m hoping to take that step as my next step. Honestly, getting a job could also work. I could delay that and just work on welding above water for a little and then start going underwater.”
While working in underwater welding would require Hagglund to travel far from Western New York for employment, she chose JCC because of its proximity to her home.
“I wasn’t ready to take the step to go anywhere really far away yet,” she said. “I knew that JCC was a good school and had a good welding program. I like JCC because all of the teachers and all of the students are so down to earth. With the teachers, if you ask them any questions, they’re always willing to help.”
Hagglund is one of six women enrolled in JCC’s Welding Technology program. Harkness believes it is the most he’s ever had at any one time.
“It varies,” he said. “I’ve had years where I graduated three or four and the next year I only had one. It’s not really consistent.”
What Harkness has witnessed at JCC mirrors national trends. While women make up nearly half the working population in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, only 30% of manufacturing positions are occupied by females. Even though manufacturing has become safer and cleaner over the years, that figure has remained consistent since 1970.
As baby boomers retire en masse, manufacturers are facing a shortage of more than 2 million workers by 2028, according to a joint 2018 report by the Manufacturing Institute and Delloite Insights.
The great demand for employees trained in advanced manufacturing has created rewarding opportunities for everyone who wants to pursue industry careers — but even more so for Hagglund and her female classmates.
“Women have every ability just like a man to get into these trades,” Teluk said. “It’s never been pushed for women. I think that now is a great time.”
Harkness added that women in his classes “tend to be a little more mature. They’re more attentive to detail. They tend to be better at TIG welding because it is very detail-oriented and it takes a lot of patience.”
Teluk said there are a dozen women students enrolled in JCC manufacturing programs, adding: “The great thing is that these women are getting jobs when they graduate.”
In recent years, Teluk said women graduates have landed positions as inspectors, designers, and in quality assurance with local manufacturers.
For her part, Hagglund wants to be a role model for younger girls who might follow in her footsteps.
“I say always try. It doesn’t hurt to try anything new,” she said. “If you do try, always try your hardest, like 110 percent. And don’t be afraid to ask questions.”
