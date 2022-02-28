OLEAN — An Olean native who has been missing for more than two weeks remains the subject of a search by law enforcement and her family and friends.
Danielle “Dani” Haskins, 37, who lived in Franklinville for the past nine years before coming back to Olean to stay with friends, was last heard from on Feb. 12 when she said she was headed to Buffalo to go shopping with a friend.
The Western New York Missing and Unidentified Persons Network began placing flyers on Facebook and on Twitter over the weekend, prompting a new round of tips for family and police.
The investigation into Haskins’ disappearance was initiated by the Olean Police Department and is now under the direction of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
“We just want to get the word out that she is missing,” Haskins’ sister, Shannon York, told the Times Herald Monday. “We hope someone will recognize her.”
York said she’d already received replies and shares of her Facebook postings about her missing sister.
Haskins is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and having orange-colored hair. She has a history of mental illness.
“I last spoke with her two weeks ago on Saturday,” York said. “Normally she gets upset with me without contacting her for three or four days.”
Someone replied to her Facebook post about Haskins being missing by writing they thought they’d seen her in an Arcade restaurant. Someone else thought they saw her in Hamburg. “We’ve gone searching for her, too.”
Capt. Jordan Haines, chief of detectives for the Sheriff’s Office, said, “We’re getting tips every day and following up on them. I’ve got a detective out on an interview today.
“We still want to make contact with her,” Haines continued. “We’ve tracked down some leads. I urge the public to come forward with any information they have on where this woman may be.”
Merry Williams, director of the WNY Missing and Unidentified Persons Network, said the group produced some group flyers for Facebook and Twitter followers to share with others to increase the number of people who are aware of Haskins disappearance. “We are trying to help generate tips and sightings,” she said.
“We’re staying in constant contact with the family and pass along any tips to police,” Williams said. “We have different teams working on missing persons in Jamestown, Buffalo and Rochester.
Williams said if someone thinks they see Haskins, she should note the time and location and if possible, take some video.
Anyone with information about Haines possible location or who may have seen in the last two weeks should contact Olean Police at (716) 376-5678, or the Sheriff’s Office at (716) 938-9191.