OTTO — A woman was killed and at least three other people — including two children — were hospitalized as the result of a fire early Thursday morning on North Otto Road in northern Cattaraugus County.
The Otto Fire Department told a 7 Eyewitness News photographer at the scene that they recovered the woman's body in the destroyed house at about 8 a.m.
Firefighters from the department first responded to the fire just before 3 a.m. and mutual was called for from nearby fire departments.
Otto Fire Chief Anthony Riehle told Channel 7 that one of the three people hospitalized was taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, while two children were taken to Oishei Children's Hospital, also in Buffalo.
Channel 7 reported that investigators believe the fire was caused by a wood stove in the home. The house had been bulldozed to the ground by later Thursday morning.
(This news story will be updated.)