Western New York's positive-testing rate for coronavirus dropped to 1.2% Monday — down from 1.6% the previous two days — as the region was surpassed by Central New York for the highest percentage of positive tests.
The Central New York region was at 1.5% Monday, while the Mid-Hudson region was at 1.2%, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office on Tuesday. The only other region above 1% was Long Island at 1.1%
Of the 83,997 test results reported to New York Monday, 754, or 0.89%, were positive.
Statewide, there were three deaths Monday due to COVID-19, pushing the state's confirmed pandemic death toll to 25,432.
There were 470 New York patients hospitalized (+2 from Sunday), with 43 new admissions. There were 133 patients in intensive care (-1) on Monday, with 67 patients on intubation (+1).
Meanwhile, travelers from Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island and Wyoming will have to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving in New York.
The states were added to New York’s coronavirus quarantine list Tuesday, with each state having been on and off New York's quarantine list. No locations were removed this week.
"For a clear example of the continuing extent of the COVID crisis in America, look no further than New York's travel advisory list," Cuomo said in a press statement. "The virus' spread across the country — new cases have increased more than 15% in the last 10 days — makes it all the more urgent that we stay vigilant here at home."
The governor stressed New Yorkers need to continue wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands "in conjunction with the careful enforcement of local governments."
The full quarantine list includes 35 states and territories: Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming.
New York first began requiring 14-day self-quarantines in June for travelers arriving from states and territories where the coronavirus is still spreading rapidly. It has been updating the list regularly since then.
The quarantine policy applies to areas with a positive coronavirus testing rate higher than 10 people per 100,000 residents or with an overall positive rate of 10% or higher, both based on seven-day rolling averages.
It includes exemptions for essential workers and doesn’t apply if a traveler is in a location on the list for less than 24 hours. New Yorkers returning home from locations on the list must quarantine as well.