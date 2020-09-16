Western New York had its lowest positive coronavirus test rate in several days at 1.1% on Tuesday, as New York state dropped back below 1%.
"Our numbers continue to remain low, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release. "We have been calibrating our reopening based on real-time data, and we will continue to make decisions based on science and facts, because this thing is not over."
Cuomo said having the state's infection rate back down to 0.87% "is great news for us — we don't want to see our infection rate go over one percent for any period of time."
Patient hospitalizations totaled 483 (+2) on Tuesday, while the number of ICU patients was 138 (-6) and there were 67 (+7) ICU patients with intubation.
There were four deaths reported Tuesday, with total confirmed deaths in the state at 25,410.