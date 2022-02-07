The Western New York Land Conservancy has received a $2 million state grant to help protect priority source waters in Allegany County.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Water Quality Improvement Program grant targets the protection of source waters.
The Land Conservancy will identify and permanently protect land in the Black Creek-Angelica Creek watershed in Allegany County, safeguarding public drinking water sources with the grant.
It will allow the Land Conservancy to find priority source water protection lands, and partner with local landowners who voluntarily wish to protect their land.
Properties protected through this WQIP grant, the largest single grant the Land Conservancy has been awarded in its 30-year history, will help protect public drinking water sources by permanently protecting forests in source water areas.
In addition, the properties acquired for source water protection will have the added benefit of spurring the creation of the Western New York Wildway, a landscape-scale conservation initiative centered on protecting and connecting some of the largest forests in our region. Together with the more than 46,000 acres of already protected state-owned land in Allegany County, properties protected through this project will form part of a connected corridor of protected lands that will stretch from the vast forests of northern Pennsylvania to the Great Lakes, through to the Finger Lakes, the Adirondacks, and beyond.
By connecting with already protected state forests in the area, it will also create links totaling thousands of acres of contiguous forest, thus limiting the impacts of forest fragmentation — including the loss of wildlife and the increase in disease spreading ticks, invasive species, and flooding.
Creating the Western New York Wildway will take decades, however, and will require collaboration with many partners. The Land Conservancy is at the very beginning of this initiative.
“Although we are only in the early stages of our planned Western New York Wildway, we believe it will have an enormous impact on our conservation work going forward,” said Nancy Smith, executive director of the Land Conservancy.
“The Wildway will be a decades-long project that will require a wide range of partners to achieve, but the urgency of this work becomes clearer every day,” she said. “It’s absolutely vital that individuals and organizations make every effort to preserve what we have left — including our fresh water—before it’s too late.”