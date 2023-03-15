UB Lyme disease vaccine program

The University at Buffalo medical school is involved in the clinical study of a new Lyme disease vaccine for children.

BUFFALO — Springtime brings warmer, sunny weather, more outdoor playtime for kids and, unfortunately, the potential for contracting Lyme disease.

Lyme disease can affect anyone but it’s more common in children and teens, especially in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states. 

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social