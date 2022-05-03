SWAIN — Swain Resort will host the annual Western New York Bowhunting Festival with Belmont Archery.
“We’re very excited for this partnership,” Swain owner Celeste Schoonover. “We love to be able to work with other local businesses and highlight the resources that are available right here in Allegany County.”
Belmont Archery will provide the prizes to the competition shooters. The grand prize winners will receive a Hoyt Ventum 30 or a Hoyt RX5.
Camping is available at the site, while there will be an array of vendors, demonstrations, food and shooting competitions and courses and live music.
The festival features four 3D archery courses that run through the picturesque woods and trails of Swain Resort. Participants can access the courses via chairlifts and enjoy the beautiful scenery of the Allegany County hills.