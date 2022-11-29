Greenidge Generation

The Greenidge Generation power plant in Yates County.

 Finger Lakes Times

ALBANY (TNS) — Environmental activists took a victory lap in the wake of Gov. Kathy Hochul's decision last week to impose a two-year moratorium on fossil fuel-powered cryptomining, which they say consumes inordinate amounts of energy while emitting greenhouse gases.

But the battle over this emerging cyber-industry is far from over, they said, adding they will now turn their attention to closing the state's two major gas-powered mining sites.

