OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported only seven new positive COVID-19 tests on Friday, further flattening the curve of new coronavirus cases.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 18,020 including 307 this month, 1,161 cases in February and 4,739 cases in January at the height of the impact of the Omicron variant.
There have been 245 deaths including three this month.
The health department said there are 78 active cases. Three of the new cases involved people who were vaccinated and four who were unvaccinated.
There have been 131 cases in the southeast part of the county this month, pushing the total over the past two years to 8,301, about 46% of the county total.
In the southwest there have been 70 cases this month for a total of 3,584, 47 in the northeast for a total of 3,559 and 59 in the northwest for a total of 2,576 cases.
Women represent 9,439 of the total cases including 162 this month, while 8,581 men have tested positive including 145 this month.
The county’s seven-day average positivity on Friday was 2.7%, according to Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director. There are four people hospitalized at Olean General Hospital, one of whom is in the ICU and is intubated.
“We are on the flattened end of the bell-shaped curve” of COVID-19, Watkins said. “We still have to keep vigilant and alert at what is happening around the globe.”
The omicron subvariant ba.2 “is somewhat of a concern,” Watkins said. “It has the ability to be more transmissive than omicron. That is concerning.”
The ba.2 subvariant strain is now being seen in Europe, Watkins said. “We are often the last to get an increase in cases.”
The difference now is “we have the tools to deal with it,” Watkins said. “The vaccine is number one. We are asking those who have been vaccinated to get their booster. Those who have not been vaccinated yet are encouraged to get vaccinated.”
Watkins said the anti-viral drugs approved for treatment of COVID-19 are available to anyone who tests positive. They are effective in reducing symptoms, hospitalizations and deaths. Monoclonal antibody treatments are also available.
Watkins’ advice to residents is to enjoy the springtime “as we currently have a low rate of transmission.”
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.