OLEAN — Community Care of Western New York, which includes Total Senior Care and HomeCare & Hospice, welcomes Nikki Wiseman as its chief nursing officer.
Wiseman brings more than 20 years of experience and nearly 10 years of previous experience at CCWNY as quality improvement director and then director of patient care quality before joining UPMC Cole in 2019 as maternity director and casual nursing supervisor.
While at CCWNY, she was involved in oversight of the quality improvement programs and the nursing and aide services for the licensed home care services, certified hospice services, New York State Department of Health aide training program and Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Wyoming and Genesee counties.
“I am thrilled that Nikki is coming back as our CNO,” said Melissa Sullivan, CEO at CCWNY. “In her more than nine years with us previously, Nikki has been a strong advocate for our patients and our clinical staff who serve them.”
Wiseman holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Gannon University and a Master of Science in nursing (administration and leadership) from Capella University.
“I am excited to be back to CCWNY to help rebuild a clinical team that services the very frail by wrapping compassionate care and support around the patient and their loved ones,” she said. “The clinical staff here truly make a difference in their patients’ lives, and it is an honor to lead them as we move forward in 2022.”