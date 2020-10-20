OLEAN — With more families struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is likely that clothing articles such as winter coats for children might be more of a challenge to purchase.
It is because of this that the Rev. Chuck Maine of Epic Church at 411 W. Henley St. is hopeful of receiving a strong outpouring of donations to provide to children in the community during the 11th annual Coats for Kids giveaway and pasta dinner event from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 28.
“We’ll be giving away coats, knitted hats (by Frances Wilber) and the carry-out dinners,” Maine said. “She pre-knitted them because she knew to have them ready … I think there are at least 100.”
He said organizers are hopeful of not only receiving coats, but other outerwear such as mittens and gloves for sizes that fit children in infancy through high school age.
“Last year, we gave away almost 300 coats,” Maine recalled.”The Olean Fire Department called and they gave us a ton of jackets — they collected over 100 coats.”
In addition, John Ash Cleaners provided coats for the cause.
“Any donations — financial or jackets — are welcome,” he continued. “I’d love to give out new (coats) to kids … it’s a small town so you might see someone with your old jacket on.”
Therefore, donors are encouraged to donate new jackets if at all possible, or money to purchase new jackets.
Maine said the carry-out dinners, provided by Harvest Fields Ministry, will also be plentiful for recipients.
He said the dinners will be prepared using Covid-19 guidelines.
“Last year, we probably did a couple of hundred meals,” he remarked. “But it may be more this year … we gave away (with help from Dennis Casey) over 400 chicken dinners in August” for the annual bookbag giveaway for school children and their families.
All participants are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing during the event.
For more information on donating to the event, call Maine at (716) 378-1664.