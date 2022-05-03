Jr. NBA Skills Challenge

Ali Giardini takes part in the dribbling challenge during the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge this past weekend at the William O. Smith Recreation Center.

OLEAN — Twenty-four boys and girls age 13 and younger were invited to participate in the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge this past weekend at the William O. Smith Recreation Center.

The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Olean hosted the event, which included five fundamental basketball skills: shooting, layups, dribbling, passing and defense. Boys and girls compete separately in two different age groups: 11U and 13U.

Winners of the skills challenge were:

Ali Giardini, Allegany-Limestone, fifth grade, 11U, first place

AJ Myers, Ellicottville, fifth grade, 11U, first place

Jamison Dubin, Allegany-Limestone, fifth grade, 11U, second place

Tayden Margeson, Allegany-Limestone, fifth grade, 11U, third place

Marcy Hutter, New Life Christian, seventh grade, 13U, first place

Liam Ruggles, Olean Intermediate Middle School, seventh grade, 13U, first place

Ryan Callen, Allegany-Limestone, sixth grade, 13U, second place

Nolan O’Brien, Allegany-Limestone, seventh grade, 13U, third place

Olean was considered a Local Competition level. Local winners have the opportunity to advance to the nearest Regional Competition and they will be contacted by the Jr. NBA as to their possible advancement.

