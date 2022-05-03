OLEAN — Twenty-four boys and girls age 13 and younger were invited to participate in the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge this past weekend at the William O. Smith Recreation Center.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Olean hosted the event, which included five fundamental basketball skills: shooting, layups, dribbling, passing and defense. Boys and girls compete separately in two different age groups: 11U and 13U.
Winners of the skills challenge were:
Ali Giardini, Allegany-Limestone, fifth grade, 11U, first place
AJ Myers, Ellicottville, fifth grade, 11U, first place
Jamison Dubin, Allegany-Limestone, fifth grade, 11U, second place
Tayden Margeson, Allegany-Limestone, fifth grade, 11U, third place
Marcy Hutter, New Life Christian, seventh grade, 13U, first place
Liam Ruggles, Olean Intermediate Middle School, seventh grade, 13U, first place
Ryan Callen, Allegany-Limestone, sixth grade, 13U, second place
Nolan O’Brien, Allegany-Limestone, seventh grade, 13U, third place
Olean was considered a Local Competition level. Local winners have the opportunity to advance to the nearest Regional Competition and they will be contacted by the Jr. NBA as to their possible advancement.