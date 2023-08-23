PITTSFIELD, Pa. — The 43rd Annual Wild Wind Folk Art & Craft Festival is set for Sept. 9-10 at the Warren County Fairgrounds, 371 Barton Run Road.
The festival is held rain or shine 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
From potters to painters, toy builders to jewelry designers, quilters to blacksmiths, chainsaw carvers to furniture makers, Wild Wind’s artists cover numerous interests. The fairgrounds offer an idyllic setting for the show, with 150 juried craftsmen and their wares set up in quaint, open air barns and the surrounding outdoor areas under tents.
Children can visit a traveling petting zoo and there will be face painting, balloon artistry and Alexander the Magician will present special shows. Another favorite is the Tamarack Wildlife Center with its birds of prey exhibit and lectures.
Returning this year, teams of oxen will stroll the fairgrounds while their 4-H trainers welcome questions about the magnificent animals.
The festival is also set to host chainsaw carver Brian Fox, whose talents crafting owls, bears, turtles and more will be on display. Other demonstrations, from wool spinning to glass blowing, will take place throughout the festival.
There will be a shaded picnic area and an assortment of foods. There will also be live music.
Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and free for children 12 and under. Those who attend on Saturday can return on Sunday free of charge.
For more information, visit www.wildwindfestival.com, email info@wildwindfestival.com or call (814) 688-1516.