ALLEGANY — Absolut Care of Allegany announced that Amber Wiehe has been appointed as the new facility administrator.
Wiehe will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operation of the 37-bed facility, ensuring regulatory compliance, implementing innovative best practices and continuing to enhance the facility’s culture for high-quality care.
Prior to her appointment, Wiehe served as assistant administrator at Absolut Care of Allegany’s sister facilities, Autumn View Health Care Facility in Hamburg and Garden Gate Health Care Facility in Cheektowaga. She also served as the director of social work at Garden Gate and as a social work consultant for all of the facilities in the Absolut Care portfolio.
Wiehe holds a bachelor of arts in sociology and health/human services and a master’s in social work from the University at Buffalo.
She lives in East Aurora with her husband, Andrew, and daughter Elliot. In her spare time, she enjoys cooking and watching true-crime documentaries.
Wiehe replaces James Sinner, who was appointed to the post in December 2020.
Absolut Care of Allegany provides 24-hour skilled nursing care, subacute rehabilitation and respite/short-term services. The facility continuously receives outstanding five-star ratings from the federal government, which rates all nursing homes in the nation. For more information, visit www.absolutcare.com or www.medicare.gov.
The 37-bed home has been in operation since the 1970s. It was one of six sold to RCA Healthcare Management LLC in 2020.