WIC celebrates Breastfeeding Week in Olean

OLEAN — The city of Olean and the Cattaraugus County Health Department came together Thursday to recognize World Breastfeeding Week with the Women, Infants & Children Program, better known as WIC.
In War Veterans Park, mothers and children were invited to celebrate at WIC’s annual picnic, which included games, information booths and more.
The focus of Breastfeeding Week is to step up, inform and anchor breastfeeding and related issues in the community. Dr. Kevin Watkins, county health director, said he can’t stress enough how important a week it is for the county to celebrate.
“This year we’ve been experiencing not having baby formula, so we need to express how important breastfeeding is for our children,” he said. “We’re really glad to celebrate this occasion.”
Mayor Bill Aiello read a special proclamation from the Common Council, declaring Aug. 1-7 as World Breastfeeding Week in the city.
“The celebratory picnic held on Thursday will raise awareness of the steps to successfully breastfeed as well as the many added benefits for mothers, babies, families and society for their choice to breastfeed a child,” Aiello added.
It is recommended each baby have a pure diet for the first six months. Direct correlation between breastfed babies with significantly lower risk of health concerns such as diabetes, obesity, asthma and allergies.
The county WIC program works to inform and engage local residents, acting as an anchor that galvanizes local families about the benefits of breastfeeding. Summer Jolley, Breastfeeding Coordinator with WIC, said they pick a day out of the week to have the picnic or some kind of event to raise awareness for breastfeeding and all its benefits.
“We invite breastfeeding moms to raise awareness and celebrate our moms who did breastfeed their babies because it’s not always an easy journey,” she said.
Molly Higgins, WIC outreach director, said they educate the community on the benefits of breastfeeding. She said Thursday’s event included a photo booth, several games with lots of prizes, vendors offering info on how to get car seats, how to make smoothies with milk and other WIC foods, a lead testing table, a basket raffle and gift bags.
“We try to collaborate with the community to help raise awareness for other things and expose our moms to the different programs available,” Jolley said.