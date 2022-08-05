WIC celebrates Breastfeeding Week in Olean

Members of the Cattaraugus County WIC Program are joined Thursday by Olean Mayor Bill Aiello and Dr. Kevin Watkins, director of the county health department, to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week with an event at War Veterans Park.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — The city of Olean and the Cattaraugus County Health Department came together Thursday to recognize World Breastfeeding Week with the Women, Infants & Children Program, better known as WIC.

In War Veterans Park, mothers and children were invited to celebrate at WIC’s annual picnic, which included games, information booths and more.

