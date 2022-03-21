Gov. Kathy Hochul said New York health officials are watching the omicron subvariant BA.2 closely and have seen cases inch back up, but not alarmingly so.
“This subvariant is going to be, you know, something we’re watching closely,” Hochul said Monday during a press conference at the state’s Wadsworth Laboratory in Albany.
“We’re not being alarmist about it,” the governor said. “We’re just transmitting the information as we get it. But the number one basic way to deal with this right now is if anyone feels symptoms at all, just get tested immediately.”
Test kits are readily available, Hochul said. State officials have aggressively pushed at-home test kits out to the public for much of the past month.
“They’re readily available, there’s no excuses, every household should have them,” Hochul said. “So you can protect yourselves, your children, you know, your older parents and people that you know are vulnerable, people who are immunocompromised.”
The governor said people should contact their doctor at the first sign of COVOID-19 symptoms in order to start COVID-19 treatments. “We have not focused as a nation as much on the treatment capabilities.”
Currently, the governor said, “we’re not seeing any spikes in hospitalizations or cases.”
State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said, “It’s no surprise to us that we are seeing COVID cases tick up. We are seeing this as society opens up more and as this virus continues to adapt to human beings and to our vaccines.”
She said New York City cases had gone from eight per 100,000 last week to 11 per 100,000 this week.
“These are very low numbers,” Bassett said. “These numbers are small, but we have seen some small relative upticks across the state. And as the governor has indicated, we’re monitoring this closely and we’re monitoring the variant. And we’re also, of course, watching carefully what’s happening in other parts of the world and especially in the United Kingdom.”
The health commissioner said officials don’t expect to see a steep surge in cases in New York state. At the moment, BA.2 comprises about 42% of all the cases here in the state.
“BA.2 is more transmissible as you know, than the original variant, but it does not appear to cause more severe illness and it doesn’t appear to have any more ability to evade the vaccination immunity,” Bassett said.
In Cattaraugus County, there were 14 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Dr. Kenneth D. Watkins, public health director, said there were four cases reported Saturday and Sunday and six on Monday. That pushed the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 18,034.
There have been 321 COVID-19 cases so far this month, following February when there were 1,161 cases and January with a record 4,739 cases.
There have been 8,307 cases in the southeast part of the county or 46% of the total number of cases in the county. The southwest has reported 3,587 cases, the northeast 3,561 cases and the northwest 2,579 cases.
There have been 9,448 women who have tested positive for the coronavirus over the past two years and 8,586 men.
Two of the six new cases on Monday had been vaccinated and four were unvaccinated. There are 43,385 residents, or 56.5% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
