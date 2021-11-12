SALAMANCA — The Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca was recently presented with 12 “Best of Slots” awards from Strictly Slots magazine, some of the nearly 30 awards given to Seneca Resorts & Casinos properties.
Seneca Allegany joins Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in winning a combined 28 awards, including seven first-place honors.
Every year, Strictly Slots asks its readers to choose their favorite casino properties from across the country in an effort to identify the destinations that provide the most exciting and enjoyable experience. Award categories range from Best Penny Slots and Best Slot Clubs to Friendliest Casino, Best Promotions and Best Overall Casino.
“It’s always especially meaningful when you are recognized by your guests and the people you serve every day,” said Kevin Nephew, President & CEO of Seneca Gaming Corporation. “I couldn’t be prouder of our team at each of our properties.”
Seneca Allegany earned first place awards for Best Video Slots and Best Slot Club Promotions among its 12 awards. Seneca Niagara took home 10 total awards, including four top honors for Best Video Poker, Best $5+ Slots, Best Players Club Lounge and Best Casino Cocktail Service. Seneca Buffalo Creek won six total awards, including first place for Best Host.
Collectively, the slot offerings at the three Seneca properties were honored in categories including Best Penny Slots, Best Nickel Slots, Best Quarter Slots, Best 50-cent Slots, Best Dollar Slots, Best Progressive Slots, Best Reel Slots and Best High-End Slot Area. The casinos were honored in the Friendliest Casino and Best Overall Casino categories, among others.
The “Best of Slots” awards are just the latest honor presented to the Seneca Resorts & Casinos properties. Seneca Niagara and Seneca Allegany were each recently presented with the Four Diamond Award from AAA for the 15th and 12th consecutive years, respectively. Earlier this year, the resorts combined to win eight first-place honors in the “Best of Dining & Nightlife Awards” from Casino Player magazine.
“These awards speak to their commitment to providing our guests an overall experience that is second to none, from the gaming floor to our dining and hotel accommodations, every hour of every day,” Nephew said.