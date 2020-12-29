BUFFALO (AP) — Three people — including a grandfather and his teenage grandson — were killed in a head-on collision between two vehicles in Buffalo, police said.
The deadly crash happened Monday just before 1 p.m. at Genesee and Kilhoffer Sts., said Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo.
A black minivan was speeding down Genesee St. above 80 mph when it collided with a silver, four-door car at the intersection, Rinaldo said.
The 38-year-old minivan driver, from Niagara Falls, died at the scene.
The 67-year-old driver of the other car and his 18-year-old grandson — both from Buffalo — also perished immediately, police said.
The grandson’s 18-year-old girlfriend in the backseat survived the crash and was taken to Erie County Medical Center in serious condition.
A 61-year-old man struck by the crash debris while walking by was also taken to the same hospital in serious condition, said Rinaldo.