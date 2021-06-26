WEST VALLEY — President Biden’s proposed 2022 federal budget contains little additional funding from this year for the West Valley Demonstration Project cleanup.
Bryan Bower, U.S. Department of Energy director for the West Valley Demonstration Project told members of the West Valley Citizens Task Force Wednesday that the FY 22 proposed budget asks Congress for a total of $92,418,000, up only $7,000 from current spending levels.
The breakdown shows funding for the cleanup increasing by $7,000 in FY 22 to $88,120,000 plus $4,298,000 for safeguards and security, including cyber security, which is unchanged from 2011 levels, Bower said. The 2022 federal budget begins Oct. 1.
West Valley’s pot of money from the Department of Energy comes from the $322.2 million non-defense portion of cleanup funds. Defense-related cleanup, which gets the lion’s share of funding, is currently $6.4 billion.
Another DOE official at the West Valley site, Lee Gordon, said a draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) is scheduled to be available by late 2022. In addition, Gordon said, a Probability Performance Assessment of the site that is still in development would be applied to evaluate draft SEIS alternatives.
Gordon said the DOE and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), partners in the cleanup, are pursuing a mutually agreeable path forward and should resolve outstanding issues in the near future. He did not specify what differences remain unresolved.
Citizens Task Force member Ray Vaughan said it was good news that a contract extension with the company modeling the Probability Performance Assessment which includes the future impact of climate change and its effect on site erosion. He asked that the Citizens Task Force be allowed to question representatives from Nepture, the company which suspended the study when the initial contract expired.
The SEIS will include the below-ground excavation of the Main Plan Process Building, which WVDP officials hope to begin open-air demolition late this year after additional removal of hazardous material from the building prior to demolition. Work continues on a water control system, including a berm around the Main Plant Process Building, to collect water used to keep dust down during demolition. There is also a system in place to detect increases in airborne radiation.
The bulk of Phase 2 of the SEIS, the companion to the 1998 Phase 1 SEIS, will include decisions on what to remove from the site and how.
There are two huge underground steel tanks that once held hundreds of thousands of gallons of highly-radioactive liquid wastes. The liquids have been removed, but the interior of the tanks, including steel framing material, remains highly radioactive.
There are two large low-level radioactive dumps — a low-level state disposal area and one overseen by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Site contractors have worked for decades to pump water from the cells and to prevent additional water from leaching into the buried wastes. Heavy grade rubber membrane that requires regular maintenance covers both disposal areas.
The draft SEIS will deal with these and other issues
The contractor, CHBWV, announced plans to resume shipping material from the site via rail after beefing up the track on at the cleanup site as well as Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad track offsite. The first shipment was to leave the site on Thursday.
DOE officials also offered insight into an incident at the site in April 2019 when radioactive tainted water leaked from a concrete vault containing transuranic waste from the spent nuclear fuel reprocessing by the private Nuclear Fuel Services Co. in the 1960s and early 1970s. The plant closed in 1972. The cleanup began after enactment of the West Valley Demonstration Project Act of 1980.
This transuranic waste includes four steel vessels that were located in the Chemical Process Cell. The vessels had been stored outside in concrete containers.
Kelley Wooley, the deputy general manager for CHBWV, said the container had been checked for any leaks prior to
being moved. When a liquid was later spotted on the lift being used to move the container. All work stopped and crews began to track the radioactive leak before it could spread. Individual locations were remediated as needed. The Citizens Task Force was not made aware of the incident until earlier this year.
Wooley said the four containers with the vessels have been covered with special tarps and placed in pans to avoid contact with water and are checked monthly.
Wooley said 44 of the 46 buildings on the WVDP site targeted for demolition have come down, including the vitrification building where high-level radioactive liquids were mixed with glass.
The rail cars that will move material currently at the site to off-site storage or disposal will soon begin carrying containers of low-level radioactive and mixed low-level wastes as well as transuranic waste, Wooley said.
The contractor is also removing soil containing a unique permeable treatment wall that captured radiation from strontium 90 as it passed through the groundwater. The material was a natural clay-like material akin to kitty litter that was installed in a deep trench about 20 years ago to intercept strontium 90 in the groundwater before it left the site.
Since 2011, there have been 1,772 shipments from the WVDP by truck and by rail. The shipments included 1.5 million cubic feet of low-level waste, 14,643 cubic feet of mixed low-level waste and 265,080 cubic feet of nonradioactive waste including hazardous and industrial waste.
As of May 1, there were 154 low-level waste containers, four mixed low-level containers, 1,590 containers of transuranic waste and 95 containers of non-radioactive waste, Wooley said.