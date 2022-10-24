After a four-episode competition, area sculptor Eric Jones came out on top in Food Network’s “Outrageous Pumpkins” show this fall.
Taking home the $25,000 top prize, the West Clarksville bested seven other pumpkin carvers in the third season of the show, the finale of which aired Sunday evening.
The show, hosted by Food Network presenter Sunny Anderson and judged by Terri Hardin and Paul Dever carried the tagline “When the knives come out, no pumpkin is safe.” A special guest judge for the final episode was Food Network’s Maneet Chauhan.
In a live Facebook video shortly after the episode aired, Jones thanked his fans, the production company, and the show for the appreciation.
“What a privilege it was to be part of this,” Jones said. “I’m just humbled by this — even though I knew that this was coming for a long time, I’m still shocked this happened to this small-town boy.
“A year is a long time when you know the results like that — it was really, really tough to keep that quiet,” he said, noting the filming was last fall.
For the challenges, participants had eight hours to complete a given task, and it was a case of “go big or go home,” he said.
“I was pretty beat up — it was 8 hours of nonstop work, it was crazy. Never took a break,” he said, adding the competition took several weeks to complete.
In the final challenge between the last four participants, each was charged with creating a larger-than-life children’s toy with a creepy spin.
“This would be like the Super Bowl for pumpkin carvers,” he said. “These other contestants were amazing.”
Known around the area for his sand, snow and pumpkin carvings, Jones previously appeared on the network’s show “Halloween Wars.”
As the episode aired, Jones noted he has a booked schedule around the region, from carving classes and demonstrations to a live carving for the Buffalo Bills today.
What’s after that?
“I’m not sure yet. I’ve been talking to a couple of other companies, a couple of other things coming on. I’ve got a million things coming up this week,” he said.