Eric Jones

Eric Jones of West Clarksville poses with a pumpkin carving he created for Food Network’s “Outrageous Pumpkins” competition show. Jones was crowned champion of the competition in an episode which premiered Sunday.

 Courtesy Eric Jones

After a four-episode competition, area sculptor Eric Jones came out on top in Food Network’s “Outrageous Pumpkins” show this fall.

Taking home the $25,000 top prize, the West Clarksville bested seven other pumpkin carvers in the third season of the show, the finale of which aired Sunday evening.

