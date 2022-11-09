Weseman appointed to vacated Olean BoE seat

OLEAN — For the second time in as many years, the Olean Board of Education will see a new member fill a vacated seat.
Rychelle Weseman, a home school liaison/social worker at CA BOCES who ran for school board in May, was appointed Tuesday by a 5-2 vote to finish the unexpired term of Paul Hessney, who resigned Oct. 1 due to health reasons.
Board president Mary Hirsch-Schena said the board met last week to conduct candidate interviews.
“We had a very nice interview process,” she said. “Had a lot of interest from great candidates, but we settled on one.”
Originally from Long Island, Weseman attended St. Bonaventure University, graduating with a degree in psychology. After graduation, she moved back to Long Island and attended Hofstra University, earning a master's degree in school counseling.
Weseman said she and her husband, Brian, moved back to the Southern Tier when he received a job offer. Their two sons have attended Olean schools, with the eldest, Ryan, graduating in 2021. Gavin is a senior and involved in a variety of school sports, co-curricular and extracurricular activities.
“We chose to live in Olean because of the diverse population and strong sense of community,” she told the Times Herald in May. “Our family believes in the Olean district and both our boys have had a positive school experience.”
While she said their experience has been a positive one, Weseman said there were many aspects that she thinks the district could improve on. She said she has a unique perspective as a homeowner, a parent and a previous employee of the district.
“I see the issues through a variety of lenses, which enables me to recognize the way those issues affect multiple parts of the wider system,” she said.
Weseman said it seemed the level of trust between the community and the school board declined further and further every year. She said pretending this division isn’t there or isn’t a problem would be a disservice to everyone.
“Rebuilding that trust needs to be a top priority,” she said in May. “It’s a heavy lift, for sure, but if we can work together as a board, as a district, as a community, we can surely do better.”
Weseman said she wants the district to be better and to do better. She said she cares about the Olean school district and the Olean community, and what many people want is well-adjusted students, engaged caregivers, proud employees and residents who trust the Board of Education to do right by the community.
“But since we can’t all be on the board, let me be your voice,” she said at the time. “I understand the needs of the stakeholders and I am committed to making sure that your voice is heard and respected. I am committed to doing better.”
Weseman’s appointment to fill an unexpired term is the second in just over 16 months. In August 2021, Tyrone Hall was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board created by the resignation of Frank Steffen, Jr. Hall also resigned before the May election.
Hessney first joined the Olean school board in 2013. He was re-elected in May to fill that unexpired term until June 2024, finishing third of six candidates. Weseman finished fourth, only 5 votes behind Hessney.
Daniel Farnham and Lee Filbert, the newly elected board members who finished ahead of Hessney and Weseman in May, were the only two to vote against Weseman’s appointment Tuesday.
“I’m going to vote no, but that’s just because I preferred a different candidate,” Filbert said before the call for the vote. “But I would like to say, congratulations, Rychelle.”
Board member Kelly Keller arrived late to the meeting and did not vote on the appointment.