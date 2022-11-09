Weseman appointed to vacated Olean BoE seat

Rychelle Weseman, a CA BOCES employee who ran for an Olean Board of Education seat in May, takes her oath of office Tuesday to fill a vacant seat on the school board following a resignation.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — For the second time in as many years, the Olean Board of Education will see a new member fill a vacated seat.

Rychelle Weseman, a home school liaison/social worker at CA BOCES who ran for school board in May, was appointed Tuesday by a 5-2 vote to finish the unexpired term of Paul Hessney, who resigned Oct. 1 due to health reasons.

