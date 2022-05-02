WELLSVILLE — In recognition of its 100th anniversary, Texas Hot will receive the Business of the Year award from the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce on May 14 at the Wellsville Country Club.
The Chamber’s annual awards were curtailed in 2021, while in 2020 the winners were informed by the Chamber of their distinction. The 2022 ceremony will mark the first time the event has been held in two years.
Spencer Peavey, who is heading up the ceremony, said that one of the highlights of the night will be a slide show presentation of the member businesses that were able to continue to serve the community during the pandemic.
The format of the awards has been changed — the largest and smallest business categories have given way to the Business of the Year and the Newest Business categories. The Spirit of Wellsville and the Community Award remain.
Now slipping into its fourth generation as a family owned and operated business, Texas Hot was founded in November 1921, when Geek immigrant Jim Rigas opened the business with the help of some partners from Olean. He was joined a little over a month later by George Raptis, his cousin, as the two formed a partnership and the Olean partners were bought out.
Going with a trend at the time they opened a restaurant that specialized in hot dogs. According to the written history of Texas Hot, “They knew nothing about running a restaurant, or even about cooking,” but with the help of friends who ran such a business in Olean they learned to make chili sauce, pies and other staples on a dinner menu.
Texas Hot opened with four tables and a counter with 12 stools. In the mid-1920s, they bought imitation marble top tables as well as chairs. In 1937, wooden booths were constructed to replace the tables and chairs, and the booths are still in use today.
In the 1950s the second generation, Gus Rigas and Jim Raptis, took over the running of the business. In 1983, Chris Rigas, the son of Gus, became involved and in 1984, Mike Raptis, the son of Jim, came on board. They are the current co-owners.
Now, the fourth generation of the Rigas and Raptis families have joined the work force: they are James Rigas, Isabelle Raptis, Demetrios Raptis and Gabriel Raptis.
The May 14 event will also honor one of the newest businesses in town, The Wellsville General Store, which opened during the pandemic in 2021.
Brad Gena had been living in South Carolina for several years and working in a seafood restaurant. In 2020 he decided along with his wife Rebekah and family to make the move back to Wellsville where his parents Pam and John still live. He wanted to open a restaurant specializing in Southern-style seafood. He looked around this part of the state until he discovered the former Gee’s Garage on the Andover Road.
It didn’t take long to move in and install the equipment needed to open a small seafood grill and convenience store that specialized in ice cream. It also provided several picnic tables outside for diners.
The restaurant’s popularity grew and in late 2021, after a thriving summer business, they completed renovations for indoor seating. Along with dining they sometimes also entertain customers with music.
The Wellsville General Store also offers fishing poles and tackle, t-shirts, hats and sweatshirts.
The Spirit of Wellsville Award will go to a well-known member of the local community whose roots run deep. Brenda Szabo is the director of rehabilitation and heads up many of the wellness programs at Jones Memorial Hospital.
She is also involved in the Genesee River Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, having been responsible for revitalizing the WAG Trail with the help of JMH and developing an under-the-bridge walkway for pedestrians using the Bolivar Road to accesses Riverwalk Plaza. Both projects have benefitted the health and safety of the people of Wellsville.
The Community Award will go to Denis and Joanne White, who have both been active in the community.
Denis is active in the American Legion and has played a key role in the American Legion Riders motorcycle group, which rides escort in veterans’ burials and does charitable work throughout the year. Last year, he became concerned about the condition of the Johnson Cemetery and spearheaded a drive to clean up and rehabilitate the site. Throughout the spring of 2021 he led a group of volunteers who worked on the cemetery.
Joanne volunteers her time at Hart Comfort House and has worked with the Music on the Lawn committee to provide free summer concerts to Wellsville.
The recipients of the awards are selected through a nomination process and are voted on by the members of the Chamber.