WELLSVILLE — The school district’s COVID-19 response is still one of the main subjects at the Wellsville Board of Education meetings.
While Tuesday night’s meeting had much of the same in the areas of expenditures, transfers and staff approvals, Superintendent David Foster had some COVID-19 business to relate to the board members.
Since the last board meeting, school supervisors across the county met with state Sen. George Borrello of Chautauqua County and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda. Foster said the duo updated the superintendents about COVID-19 and the school bus driver shortage being felt by school districts across the state.
Looking for solutions, Foster said he offered an obvious one. Allow bus superintendents to administer the required DMV test since they are all rated as 19A examiners. It could be done on a temporary basis until the DMV can catch up, he pointed out, or until the shortage passes.
Foster said he’s been contacted by the staffs for both lawmakers but that nothing has come from the suggestion yet.
The school district is testing 60 employees weekly for COVID-19, including those from the private Immaculate Conception School and the Parker Jordan School. Foster said they are in week two of the testing and there have been no positive cases yet.
“The big thing has been the approval for children ages 5 to 11 to get the Pfizer vaccine,” he said, while suggesting that parents of children in that age group contact their pediatricians.
While he is not sure of the numbers of students vaccinated in the elementary grades, Foster said around 50% of the secondary students have received the vaccine.
That makes it easier for the winter sports schedule to take place this year. Foster said he is planning for all the winter sports activities to take place, with the students wearing masks.
The superintendent also expects the annual holiday concerts to take place with only a slight variation, which not only requires masks but also limits attendance. But the normally well-attended sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade concerts will be split. The sixth-graders will perform one night and the seventh- and eighth-graders will perform on another night. Only four guests will be allowed per performer.
The high school concert will take place as usual with masks required.
The annual high school play, he said, should also take place as normal with masking required.
The Wellsville Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month in the STEAM room in the secondary school.