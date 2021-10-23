WELLSVILLE — When Alfred State College Building and Trades students came back to school in August, they went to work.
Just eight weeks later there is a building on the once-empty site on West Hanover Street and the town of Wellsville is that much closer to having a new building to house its highway equipment and town office.
For years, the town board put Band-Aids on the problems with the highway building on West Hanover. But while they were finding simple, inexpensive solutions, they were also socking away money each year at budget time to finance a new building.
Almost two years ago the board was made homeless due to the village board’s decision to move out of the century-old municipal building and into a new site in the renovated Burrows building. The town board left its basement offices and went to the airport, where there was more than enough room — but the decision was also made to pursue construction of a new facility.
The board looked around at properties it owned and eventually decided that the location of its highway barns and the condition of the barns made that site the obvious choice.
“The site was in a good place, easy for people to get to and located so that the highway department can easily get to the places it needs to go,” Highway Superintendent Dean Arnold, who is overseeing the building project, said.
While adequate for the town office, the airport site is quite a bit out of the way for most residents. The town board meets each month in a poorly heated airplane hangar with planes parked behind those attending.
The construction cost and purchase of a nearby building tipped in at around $1 million, with the Olean firm of Clark, Patterson, Lee doing the engineering, Shad Alsworth, town supervisor, said. With the town’s pot of money not quite that deep the idea of bringing in Alfred State students to do most of the work blossomed, and with the help of the village’s Department of Public Works the cost of the project was reduced to around $500,000.
However, while the site was cleared and building supplies ordered from North Main Lumber, COVID-19 put the project in lockdown. The site was idle for months and the supplies were put under cover. Finally, in August the students were able to come back to school and get busy on the project.
The framework went up in the weeks. Between 60 and 80 students from four different classes are working under the supervision of Jack Jones, who was involved with Alfred State’s home building projects and who is the town’s consultant on the project.
Arnold said they hope to have the building enclosed by the end of the semester, allowing the students to work on the interior during the winter months. That includes pouring the concrete floor, which will contain heating units.
“They will finish off the highway part of the building first, and then go on to the office section,” Arnold said.
While the big overhead doors will face the highway, the entrance to the town office will be through a vestibule on the west side of the building toward Island Park.
“There will be plenty of parking for everyone,” Arnold said, noting that the existing highway building will be taken down. A few years down the road he said he hopes to see a three-sided building for storage taking its place.
Even though the town board put aside funds each year for the building project they are looking for grants to offset the taxpayer’s cost of the building which after a bond could come in at around $200,000.
Alsworth recently said the town expects grants totaling $260,000 for the project.
The project was expected to take two years and Arnold said, despite the delays caused by COVID-19, the project is on track.
Arnold said, for him, the best part of the project is that the highway department and the town office will all be in one place and within the village.