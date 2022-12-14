WELLSVILLE — Dr. Zahi Kassas, a Wellsville pediatrician, has been named the 2022 Rural Health Care Provider of the Year by the New York State Association for Rural Health.

A long-time member of the medical staff at Jones Memorial Hospital, Kassas was recognized for his dedication to the community, the hospital, and his patients. The award is presented annually to a direct service provider who has demonstrated leadership in bringing health services to citizens of rural New York.

 

