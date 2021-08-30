WELLSVILLE — The legacy of the space once occupied by the Fassett House continues as the Fassett GreenSpace becomes more user-friendly.
Late Saturday afternoon the sun beat down on more than 50 people when Arts For Rural America rededicated the Fassett GreenSpace. The purpose of that late-afternoon exposure to the sun was emphasized when the organizers of the event dedicated three shade sails covering the pavilion end of the space and shielding those seated on the two-tier brick seating while performers entertained.
Committee president Cassandra Bull cut the ribbon to open the space after telling the crowd that it was the second grand opening for the GreenSpace — it officially opened in 2018 and a fountain designed by sculptor Bill Underhill was dedicated there in 2020.
The lot where it is located at the corner of Main and Fassett streets has served as a hub for the community to gather since before the village was organized in 1857.
Music and dance highlighted Saturday’s event, emphasizing that the space may be used for any variety of activities.
“We want to encourage more groups, organizations and individuals to use this space,” Bull said after the program. “We’re excited to see it put to use by the community.”
She went on to say that anyone wishing to stage a program, reading, class or entertainment should contact the Arts For Rural America via its website.
Bull thanked those who had made the construction of the pavilion and purchase of the shade sails possible.
“There have been many different groups, businesses, and individuals that have all helped our garden to be where it is today,” she said. “Everyone has supported us by using their expertise, whether that is LC Whitford providing steel, Alfred State College students working with heavy machinery to grade the lot or Glenn Zweygardt Sculpture helping us with a crane.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support and are excited to celebrate this new milestone in the growth of the Fassett GreenSpace.”
Also supporting the GreenSpace are the village of Wellsville, Wellsville Development Corp., Clark Patterson Lee, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation through the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, Giant Food Mart, The East Hill Foundation, the Western New York Foundation, Art Services Inc and many volunteers.
The crowd Saturday was entertained by musicians Andy Glanzman, Eric Scutt and Nate Jacobs.
Three dancers, Julie Jamison, Lynn Hayes and Jenna Heaney performed an original dance program entitled “Rising Up,” choreographed by Kate Martelle of the Kate Martelle Dance Academy.
In addition to the pavilion, the Fassett GreenSpace consists of a 74-foot diameter meditation labyrinth, more than 1,500 square feet of raised flower and vegetable gardens. A bronze fountain is in the middle while metal musical instruments are on the side. The public is invited to harvest the garden and play the instruments.
Future plans for the site include the installation of plants and trees for a visual barrier and more sculptures.
Hub of history
The GreenSpace site is in a spot on Wellsville’s Main Street that has been a hub of activity for the public.
According to the archives of the Allegany County Historical Society, in 1832 it was the site of VanBuren’s Tavern, where meetings were once held to organize the town and village and where the village was named for an unwitting Gardner Wells. He opted to not attend the meeting. He was also the largest landowner.
Later it was the site of a store until 1867 when fire destroyed most of the buildings on Main Street. With the intension of prohibiting any more property-destroying fires, the community called for brick to be used in future construction projects.
In 1870 the lot was purchased by Isaac W. Fassett, who constructed the Fassett House Hotel with fireproof brick. Interior walls were also made of brick to control fires.
The Fassett House soon became the preferred place to stay for traveling businessmen and the public. They were picked up at the Erie Depot and transported by a horsedrawn bus to the entrance of the building. While patrons could stay in well-acquitted rooms in the upper stories, the ground floor Gold Room provided a place to eat, drink, dance and be entertained. Other rooms on the ground floor were set aside as private dining areas and meeting rooms for businesses, clubs, theatrical and vocal groups.
In the 1950s it was used by businesses, visitors and was a popular location for dinners and parties. In 1955 radio station WLSV got its start there in the front corner of the building. When the fledgling station moved across the street, a barbershop moved into the location.
Ownership of the building passed through many hands over the years. In 1972 it served as a shelter during Hurricane Agnes.
When John Dean purchased the building in 1985 the first floor held several businesses including a sewing machine store, a fabric store, insurance agency and barbershop.
In the 1990s the building was purchased by Henry Bauer who turned the up-stair rooms into apartments and the Gold Room into a laundromat.
In 2003 two catastrophic events, broken water pipes and a fire, foreshadowed the demise of the once elegant structure.
In February 2005 a handful of people watched as the wrecking ball hit the building and it was torn down.
Parts of the building were rescued and can now be seen in the decor of the Wellsville Arts Center.
The property remained dormant until 2017 when it caught the eye of Arts For Rural America. A dedicated group set about creating the Fassett GreenSpace.
Since opening in 2018 the Fassett GreenSpace has provided an area where the public may enjoy the fresh air, fresh vegetable and flowers and the comradery of others, just like in the old days.
Art For Rural America is a non-profit organization. There are three ways to donate toward the upkeep and future development of the GreenSpace. Checks can be left in the box at the kiosk, go online at pages/donately.com/fassettgreenspace or mail a check to Art For Rural America, P.O. Box 126, Wellsville, N.Y., 14895.