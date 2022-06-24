WELLSVILLE — Parents of young children in the Wellsville area will soon have somewhere new to go for educational, developmental and healthy living opportunities.
Thanks to the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, the Early Learning Center will open its doors at the Wellsville Y this fall.
“As a mother and member of the Wellsville community it has always been a dream of mine to bring an education-based Early Learning Center to our area,” said Brianna Simms, Wellsville YMCA executive director.
The ELC will operate Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and has the capacity to serve 50 children.
“This Early Learning Center is coming at a critical time where many families are in serious need of child care in Wellsville and the surrounding communities,” said Jeff Townsend, YMCA of the Twin Tiers CEO.
The mission of the Y is youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, and the Wellsville ELC will address all three of these impact areas. High-quality early child care and education experience contribute to the overall well-being of all children.
“Research proves that quality preschool programs have a clear positive effect on children’s early literacy and mathematics skills,” Simms explained.
The ELC will offer developmentally appropriate activities in a nurturing, respectful environment while meeting the needs of families. All programs incorporate health and wellness into the curriculum to ensure children are developing healthy habits that will shape a lifetime of wellness.
“The Y chose to fast-track this dream into reality after watching how the pandemic diminished childcare availability even further,” Simms said. “The overwhelming response from families has confirmed how much this center will mean to our community. The mission of the Y is to serve our community and we are excited to do so in this new and much-needed way.”
Construction recently began two doors down from the Wellsville YMCA at 143 Bolivar Road in the Riverwalk plaza. The renovation will include building five classrooms — two for ages 6 weeks to 18 months, two for ages 18-36 months and one for ages 3-5 years old. An outdoor playground will also be constructed in the green space next to the center.
The OCFS-licensed childcare site will provide an educational year-round, curriculum-based child care program. The Nursery and Preschool curriculums include Kindergarten readiness skills, arts and crafts, outdoor play, physical movement and more. Nutritious meals and snacks will be provided.
The Wellsville YMCA is hiring additional child care employees and teachers to staff the center. All YMCA Early Learning Staff must undergo an FBI clearance, state criminal background check and child abuse clearance.
Staff members receive 30 hours of annual training including child abuse, fire safety, water safety and Pediatric First Aid/CPR. Staff is also trained with “Darkness to Light”, a child abuse prevention program.
Childcare discounts and financial assistance are available. YMCA Family Members receive an additional discount when enrolling. DSS child care subsidy will be accepted at the center as well as YMCA scholarships available to families who do not qualify for DSS.
“This new center will be a beacon of hope for families needing a safe place for their child while they are at work, or so they can return to work,” Townsend said. “But spaces are limited, so it is very important that interested families secure their spots now before the center fills.”
For more information, to register your child or to inquire about employment, contact Brianna Simms at (585) 593-3246 or email briannas@twintiersymca.org.