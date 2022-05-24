WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Village Board on Monday evening passed three resolutions increasing the cost of living for village residents and those outside the village who use village resources.
Justification for the yes votes was that the increases were approved in the recently passed village budget. The trustees voted unanimously to increase water, sewer and refuse rates in three separate resolutions. The increases will all take effect June 1st.
By the village of Wellsville Local Law #3 of 2016, the village board of trustees is allowed to set rates through board resolution. Monday’s rate increases were based on the cost incurred by the village for providing the services
The board approved an overall increase in the cost refuse collection an additional $1.50, Therefore the cost to the property owner will be $17.50 per unit per month.
Superintendent of Public Works Dean Arnold said there will be a yard waste pickup by village crews on June 2. The pickup is limited to yard waste only. No construction or appliances will be picked up. Leaves should be in bags, brush and small branches are allowed.
The approved village budget for 2022-23 called for an overall increase in water rates of 7.5%. The new water rates with a customer meter charge per month of $19 in the village and $29 in the town are:
• 1 to 3 units per unit $0.61 in the village $0.92 in the town.
• 4 to 50 units per unit $4.12 in the village and $6.18 in the town.
• 51 to 100 units per unit $2.84 in the village and $4.90 and $4.26 in the town.
• 101 to 150 units per unit $2.55 in the village and $3.83 in the town.
• More than 150 units per unit $1.45 in the village and $2.23 in the town.
There is a meter usage fee of $2.15 in the village and $3.23 in the town.
The overall increase in the sewer rates is 17.25%. Therefore, the sewer rates shall be:
• Base outside $8.56 in the village $12.87 outside the village.
• Units 1 through 25 — $2.57 in the village and $3.85 outside the village.
• Units 26 through 600 — $2.70 in the village and $4.12 outside the village.
• Units 601 plus — $5.39 in the village and $8.09 outside the village.
As a matter of public safety, the board also unanimously passed a resolution limiting parking on the north end of North Main Street.
The resolution reads, “The North end of North Main Street is a dead-end street which encompasses two residences and leads to the Head Start building owned by ACCORD Corp. which is presently used as a preschool. When vehicles are parked on either or both sides of the dead-end portion of North Main Street travel becomes congested and erratic creating a safety issue especially for the Head Start school buses and families of students trying to enter and exit the street,”
The regarding parking allows for amendments through board resolution. Therefore, the board passed a regulation that parking of vehicles is prohibited on both sides of the street from the Coat Street intersection south for a distance of 415 feet on North Main. The resolution took effect immediately.
“This is a congested area and is an issue of public safety," Mayor Randy Shaylor said.
Arnold said the restricted parking signs will be placed within a week.
Before adjourning the board noted that JUMP Day will be taking place June 1 when students from the middle school will be cleaning up Island Park and Colligan Park and other areas around the village.