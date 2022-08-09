The Depot

The renovation plan for The Depot in Wellsville calls for community and event space and more in application for Restore New York grant funding.

WELLSVILLE — Village trustees passed a resolution Monday concerning neighborhood pocket parks and restoration of The Depot and Rauber building by applying for grants from the Restore New York Communities Initiative Grant program.

In March, businessmen Andrew Sisson, Garrett Stephen of Wayne Paving and Gravel and Chan Whitford of the L.C. Whitford Company finalized their purchase of The Depot, with plans to renovate it to its former glory. At Monday night’s board meeting trustees took steps to help them realize their goal for the multi-million-dollar restoration project by passing a resolution to start the grant application process. The funding would allow for demolition or work on various buildings in the village consistent with the goals of the local revitalization plan.

