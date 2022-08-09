WELLSVILLE — Village trustees passed a resolution Monday concerning neighborhood pocket parks and restoration of The Depot and Rauber building by applying for grants from the Restore New York Communities Initiative Grant program.
In March, businessmen Andrew Sisson, Garrett Stephen of Wayne Paving and Gravel and Chan Whitford of the L.C. Whitford Company finalized their purchase of The Depot, with plans to renovate it to its former glory. At Monday night’s board meeting trustees took steps to help them realize their goal for the multi-million-dollar restoration project by passing a resolution to start the grant application process. The funding would allow for demolition or work on various buildings in the village consistent with the goals of the local revitalization plan.
Village treasurer Melissa Mullens said the village is entitled to make out three applications for the grant funding.
The Depot is one of the projects for which funds are being sought. Under a description of the Wellsville Depot LLC project, it states, “the project calls for the rehabilitation of the existing Wellsville depot back to its former glory with modern code updates. The primary purpose is for it to be used as a community and event center for private and public events."
Plans include a full-service restaurant/bar, indoor/outdoor event space and a historical museum for the village and the depot itself. The "alley-like exterior" would be used for additional pedestrian events. Built at the turn of the century, the depot is a 4,140-square-foot masonry construction with wood roof trusses and ceramic tile roof.
The project cost estimate is $2.4 million. The Restore NY funding request is for $2 million.
The resolution also calls for a Pocket Park Project and involves six properties. The plan notes there are six neighborhoods within the village limits with six locations selected, which are either condemned or abandoned and are ideal locations to demolish and construct pocket parks within each neighborhood.
The pocket parks will vary in amenities, from horticultural, playgrounds, skate parks and dog parks, which will fit each demographic of the particular neighborhood. The parks are ultimately part of the local revitalization plan to make Wellsville a more attractive location to relocate and operate a business as well as provide free recreational options for the residents.
The estimated cost of the project is $2.2 million. The estimated request from Restore New York grant funding is $2 million.
The properties involved are 86 Hanover St., 68 Seneca St., 125 Howard St., 227 Madison St., 31 Grover St. and 172 Earley St.
The third project being considered for funding is the former Rauber building at 32 N. Main St. The name of the development company is 32 North Main LLC. The project description calls for renovation of the property located at 32 N. Main. The back of the building needs to be restored with a new wall from ground to floor. Once the structure is secure it will be renovated into living spaces on the second and third floors. The ground floor will be used for retail space for local merchants, artists, and entrepreneurs.
With approximately 12,900-square-feet of area in the building the owner's goal is to preserve the historical significance of the building to its original glory with current codes. Built around 1871, the building features historical architecture and is located in a walkable downtown.
The board resolved to allow the village treasurer to file three letters of intent for application for funding from Restore New York for up to $2 million for each project. The resolution was unanimously approved and takes effect immediately.