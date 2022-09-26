WELLSVILLE — At Monday night’s village board meeting the renovation of The Depot was on the agenda.
The board unanimously passed a resolution brought forward by Mayor Randy Shayler to “approve the village treasurer filing the Consolidated Funding Application for the RESTORE New York Communities Initiative Grant for up to $2 million, which is stated as appropriate financing for The Depot project to take effect immediately.”
In March, Andrew Sisson, Garrett Stephen of Wayne Paving and Gravel and Chan Whitford of the L.C. Whitford Company purchased The Depot, with plans to renovate it. To help them realize their goal for the multi-million-dollar restoration project the village board passed a resolution last summer to start the application process.
The project calls for the rehabilitation of the existing Wellsville depot back to its former glory with modern code updates. Its primary purpose would be use as a community and event center and a historical museum showcasing the history of the village and The Depot itself. The alley-like exterior will be used for additional pedestrian events.
Built in the early years of the 20th century, The Depot is a 4,140-square-foot masonry building with wood roof trusses and ceramic roof tile. The project cost estimate is $2.4 million.
“The village is simply applying for the grant,” Shayler said. “At such time as we receive it, it will be passed on to The Depot project.”
In other action, on advice of the village attorney, the board will submit the grant application without the required State Environmental Quality Review information. Shayler said the attorney advised that the board is not in the position to do a full SEQR at this time. After reviewing the plans, he said there appears to be no adverse significant impact at this time because the work to be done is essentially a facelift of the building’s existing footprint and there is limited demolition.
The clerk was directed to submit the application with the SEQR caveats.
On display in the board room is a series of renderings of The Depot, adapted by architectural students. It is not known how closely the new owner’s plans gel with those previous plans.
A drawing of the new owner’s plan as to how The Depot will look, also hangs on the wall.