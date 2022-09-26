The Depot plans

Architectural plans for The Depot in Wellsville lean against windows behind Public Works Director Dean Arnold and Trustee Mike Roeske at a recent board meeting.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — At Monday night’s village board meeting the renovation of The Depot was on the agenda.

The board unanimously passed a resolution brought forward by Mayor Randy Shayler to “approve the village treasurer filing the Consolidated Funding Application for the RESTORE New York Communities Initiative Grant for up to $2 million, which is stated as appropriate financing for The Depot project to take effect immediately.”

