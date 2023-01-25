WELLSVILLE — Aside from receiving money and giving away money Tuesday night, the village board decided to make some money.
The board gave approval to Director of Public Works Dean Arnold’s request to sell some pieces of equipment through RTI Auction, an online service. The online auction runs through Tuesday. The board gave Arnold the leeway to decide on the successful bids.
The items up for bidding are:
• 2016 Ford Explorer, a former police vehicle with 102,602 miles. The asking price is between $5,000 and $6,000.
• 2013 GMC Silverado hybrid with 103,000 miles. It is currently not running and the asking price is $2,500.
• 2021 Kubota fertilizer spreader. The asking price is $2,500.
• 2010 front-mount snow blower with 2010 quick attach. The asking price is between $1,000 and $2,000.
• 2018 Cat Skid Steer-SG118B stump grinder. The asking price is $6,000.
• 1994 Cat Excavator E70B. The asking price is between $5,000 and $10,000.
Before getting started with the regular meeting, Mayor Randy Shayler thanked the people responsible for writing the successful application for the $4.5 million state grant from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and New York Forward state grants. The village was awarded the New York Forward grant money at a press conference in Dunkirk Monday with Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Those who the mayor thanked for putting the grant together were in attendance at the board meeting, Treasurer Melissa Mullen, DRI Chairman Mike Raptis, Allison Green, executive director of Alfred Housing, and MK Kellogg, retired energy executive.
There are 11 building projects addressed in the plan as well as creation of a business loan structure and a welcoming center. The Depot, old Municipal Building, Grand Theatre, Rockwell and Rauber’s buildings, the Sinclair Barrel House and Tullar Field are included in the plan.
In other action, two new firefighters were added to the rolls of the fire department. Jason Reynolds will join the Grant Duke Hose Company #1 and Troy Kazisca will be added to the rolls of the Dyke Street Engine Company #2.
Both applications were approved by Fire Chief Kevin Fleischman.
The board also approved the permanent hiring of Casey Stuck as a line helper in the utility department after he successfully completed his 120-day probationary term.